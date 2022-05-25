Four Harrisonburg bridges will be getting some TLC from city crews in the following weeks.
City officials said in a statement that bridge repairs will begin Thursday on West Rock Street, near North Liberty Street.
Later, improvements will continue on South Liberty Street between U.S. 33 and Water Street, North Liberty Street between Elizabeth and Wolfe streets, and Stone Spring Road between South Main Street and Beery Road.
City officials said that while temporary lane closures may take place, the impacted bridges and roads are expected to remain open to traffic.
Officials expect the projects to be completed by June.
