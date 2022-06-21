For refugees, securing basic needs — like finding a job or housing — is rarely simple.
These challenges are a reality for many in the community who can’t speak the language, are unfamiliar with the culture and whose work skills and qualifications often fail to transfer once they’re in the U.S., said Nasser Alsaadun, of Harrisonburg.
“They [don’t] know the rules, they [struggle],” Alsaadun said.
Alsaadun, an adjunct Arabic language faculty member at James Madison University and Bridgewater College and a language teacher in Rockingham County Public Schools, has a refugee background himself. He came to Harrisonburg in 2008 from southern Iraq.
Alsaadun was a keynote speaker Saturday at the Turner Pavilion in downtown Harrisonburg for the World Refugee Day Celebration, put on by the local Church World Service in honor of the special day of recognition for displaced people established by the United Nations.
“[Today we] recognize, also acknowledge the strength, the contributions and hard work of refugees and immigrants in the world,” Rodrigue Makelele, refugee coordinator for CWS Harrisonburg, said to hundreds of local people from refugee backgrounds and other members of the community.
Considered a leader in the local refugee community, Alsaadun said he planned to take a low-skill job in a local poultry plant, even though he had earned a bachelor’s degree in English in Iraq. Luckily, Alsaadun said members of the community helped him find work teaching English and Arabic.
Giving back to new arrivals in the area, Alsaadun said he teaches workshops and provides guidance to refugees in schools and the Department of Motor Vehicles, and helps find places to live. He said he also helps these people navigate the process of starting their own business.
“It [is] hard for them to start a business,” Alsaadun said. “I go with them. I get them started from A to Z.”
With over 35 countries represented by attendees, according to a map with pins at the event, the World Refugee Celebration Saturday featured music from around the globe — including Ukrainian folk music by Alex Lagoda and a drum circle. It also featured refugee-owned businesses and vendors.
“[We honor] those who have been forced to be displaced from their families due to war, economic, political and social unrest,” Makelele said. “They have been able to come and build new communities.”
Originally from Baghdad, Muayad Albayati is the owner of TM TM Fresh Juice and Sandwiches, named after his two daughters, he said. He opened a juice and sandwich bar on East Market Street, but said he was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, Albayati said he just focuses on selling his made-to-order fruit juices, naturally sweetened with choice of shaved coconut and honey, at events. But the World Refugee Day Celebration is the first event he’s been a vendor for in a while, because he does not know where to go to find clients due to the language barrier, he said.
“Next year, if we’re doing good, yeah [I hope to reopen],” Albayati said, pouring fresh blackberries into a blender. “I hope so.”
Hager Ahmad, a member of the local Sudanese community, is also a caseworker at CWS Harrisonburg. Alsaadun said Ahmad has worked hard for the community and jumps in to help local refugees whenever she can.
“You name it, interpreter, whatever, for everything,” Ahmad said. “Since the Afghans came, they called me. They needed more help, so I started serving as a health liaison.”
Ahmad did henna body art for visitors to the celebration at Turner Pavilion. Often reserved for brides and married women in Sudan, Ahmad said wearing henna on the feet is like a wedding ring for married women, while carefully painting a cheery flower design onto a young girl’s hand.
“Sometimes, we do gatherings for our holidays and things like that. We have dinners and celebrations,” said Ahmad. “We meet if we have to. We sit down and see what we can present [at events like World Refugee Day.] If someone needs help, we raise money to give them.”
Saturday’s celebration also honored local students with refugee backgrounds who graduated from high school this spring.
A major milestone for any teenager, graduating from high school carries an extra special honor for kids with refugee backgrounds, who may have arrived in the area two to four years ago and had to learn the language and culture while maintaining their academics, Makelele said.
“This is what it is about — celebrating their courage, their work, their strength, their resilience,” Makelele said.
Sabrina Abdulla, 17, a rising senior at Turner Ashby High School, is also a member of the Sudanese community in Harrisonburg.
“[Sudanese in Harrisonburg] is a small community, but it’s just like the bigger community. What they do is to be there for each other,” Ahmad said.
Ahmad’s daughter, Abdulla, said she helps her parents cook for new families who come to the area from Sudan.
“There’s usually some kind of stew or sauce,” Abdulla said. “I made one the other day for this one Sudanese guy that came and it’s this tomato kind of stew with chicken and potatoes with rice and [kisra] bread.”
Abdulla said having two parents from Sudan has helped her feel connected to her heritage, since she was born and raised in the U.S.
“I really like it,” Abdulla said. “I do [feel connected to Sudan.] [My parents] have instilled that into me. I’ve gone to Sudan a few times before so it’s nice to actually see where I’m from.”
