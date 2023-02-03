Gina Yost has been named chief nursing officer at Sentara RMH Medical Center, hospital officials announced Friday.
Yost, a registered nurse, has more than 29 years of clinical and leadership experience, according to Sentara. She has worked for Sentara RMH since 1997 and has served in many supervisory roles, including the past three years as the hospital's director of surgical services.
The position is part of the hospital’s senior leadership team, officials said, and Yost will have more than 1,000 staff members reporting to her.
"Gina has dedicated her career to caring for patients, improving hospital performance, and developing a talented staff,” Doug Moyer, Sentara RMH Medical Center president, said in a statement. "She has demonstrated, time and again, her commitment to serving the community and strives for continued excellence in patient outcomes at Sentara RMH."
Yost is a Shenandoah Valley native, and has an established foundation in clinical skills through her work in critical care, emergency medicine and surgical care, officials said.
She earned a master's degree in nursing administration from Liberty University, and a bachelor's degree in nursing from James Madison University, according to officials. She is also on track to complete her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Liberty University in December 2024.
"During my time at Sentara RMH, I have cultivated many valuable relationships with staff, which I believe will be essential to our future success," she said in a statement. "I look forward to working collaboratively to bring forth impactful change that will benefit the patients and families we serve."
Yost is a member of the American Nurses Association, the Virginia Nurses Association, the American Organization for Nursing Leadership and the Virginia Organization for Nurse Executives and Leaders.
"Over the course of my career, I have dedicated myself to becoming a leader committed to organizational excellence and providing the highest quality outcomes," Yost said. "As a chief nursing officer, my goal is to build upon the high-quality nursing care our patients receive, and that the community expects from Sentara RMH."
