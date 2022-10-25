At the start of City Council's Tuesday meeting, Ande Banks was named Harrisonburg's new city manager, ending a monthslong search.
"You are exactly what we need at this time for this city," Mayor Deanna Reed said.
Banks was serving in the role on an interim basis since Jan. 1 following the resignation of Eric Campbell last year.
Prior to that, Banks served as deputy city manager since 2017 and assistant to the city manager from 2016 to 2017, according to a Tuesday press release from the city.
Reed began the meeting by saying that the search for a city manager has been a long process, and council wanted to take care of the matter as soon as possible.
Council member Chris Jones said he speaks with people in different areas of the community often, and everyone uses an overwhelming tone of trust when speaking about Banks.
Jones said community members have been inquiring about the city manager position and hoping it would be Banks.
"Not only have you had this interim job once, you've had this interim job twice," council member Richard Baugh said, met by a laugh from members of the audience.
Council interviewed three finalists for the position during a closed-door meeting on Oct. 13.
Baugh said Banks was "easily the best candidate."
"You earned this," council member Laura Dent said, adding that Banks has respect for council but also a backbone to stand up to them when needed.
Banks' wife, daughter, son and parents were in the crowd and stood as council voted him into the position.
Banks gave a short speech to the crowd, thanking council and the community for the faith and responsibility they have put in him.
"Let's get back to work," Banks ended the announcement with.
City officials considered input from community members while deciding on a city manager.
City Council knew Banks was the right choice when feedback showed that residents and city employees sought above all else a manager with integrity, honesty and the ability to inspire others, according to a press release.
"What makes you unique and special is your heart -- you have a heart of service," Reed said during Tuesday's meeting.
Banks served as the city's director of special projects and grants management from 2009 to 2016. Prior to that, he was district representative to a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001 to 2009.
His salary as city manager was unavailable Tuesday evening, but the job had a posted salary range of $190,000 to $200,000.
The city manager oversees around 800 staff members.
