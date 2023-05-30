For several days last week, the typically quiet landscape was buzzing with activity and every road from Keezletown to Bridgewater and Timberville to Port Republic was heavily trafficked with tractors pulling balers and pickup trucks dragging along trailers loaded down with hay bales of every shape and size.
Hay season has returned to the Shenandoah Valley this spring as farmers have been hustling to get their bales under shelter before the forecasted rains. On Friday, May 26, the Daily News-Record spoke with Don Adams — who had been busy wrapping bales all week — and got the lowdown on hay making in Rockingham County.
Adams owns and operates Adams Farms Incorporated along with his brother, Bob, just outside of Harrisonburg. The Adams brothers are the continuation of a tradition of crop and cattle farming that goes back 65 years, when their father and uncle first started the operation.
Needless to say, Adams has his fair share of experience with hay.
“Since I was a baby, that’s all I did was farm,” recalled Adams. “I remember making hay because back then it was all square bales and that was one of our jobs growing up was handling them [onto the trailers].”
Adams also remembered the first round balers making their way into the Valley sometime in the ‘70s.
So why has seemingly every farmer within a 50-mile radius of the city been knee-deep in the hay fields?
“It’s to feed their livestock through the winter,” Adams said. “That’s the main reason [for putting up hay].”
For farmers who don’t rely on livestock for their livelihood or end up with more bales than mouths to feed, hay can be sold for profit and is considered a cash crop for local farmers.
Hay season is made up of several cuttings. The first typically falls in mid-to-late-May and — depending on the amount of rainfall — continues every five weeks until September. While the first cutting is not as valuable as the rest, farmers’ ability to feed their cattle high quality forage is priceless.
“It’s not cheap to grow hay, but it’s less expensive than other forages,” Adams said.
Adams noted that the first cutting by itself makes up 40-50% of the total hay collected for the winter months.
“[Later cuttings] are more nutritious, but you don’t have the volume,” stated Adams.
In a mild, humble manner Adams explained the process for making hay in such a way that only someone who had been doing it for their entire life could.
“The very first step is putting fertilizer and weed control down in April,” Adams said.
Once the hay has grown to waist height and a window of nice weather arrives, the hay is cut nearly to the ground using a disc mower pulled by a tractor. Meanwhile, a tractor pulling a rake pulls the hay into tidy rows called windrows where a baler — pulled once again behind a tractor — moves over the windrows and rolls the hay into a tight knot that gets wrapped in plastic netting and spit out the back of the baler machine.
Since hay making is such a common practice, just about every farmer with an operation large enough has a set of equipment, but that’s not to say that they wouldn’t be willing to trade and share between their neighbors until the job got done. Nothing puts a halt on progress, however, like when one mechanical piece of the operation breaks down. Adams pointed to the brand new baler he had been using.
“We had 104 bales, and we had a break,” Adams mentioned. “The old one kept giving us problems so we [figured it might be time for it to go].”
Adams plants a mixture of alfalfa and orchard grass. Hay is simply a variety of grass grown specifically to meet the nutritional needs of the cattle that will be eating it all winter. It differs from straw in the manner that straw is the leftover stalks from grain. During the summer months, cattle forage off of the same types of grass that gets turned into hay — it’s just the fresh version.
Adams’ hay fields were in between open sod fields — currently planted with soybeans — of the same width. The green and brown patches of earth made an alternating pattern down the slope of a hill. Adams pointed out that the field was purposely laid out that way for conservation purposes.
“This is what we do to prevent erosion,” explained Adams. “We also rotate the corn, soybeans and hay.”
Every season years — when the hay needs to be re-seeded — Adams seeds it into the open sod and turns the sections that were previously used for hay into a tilled field for corn or soybeans. While crop rotation is another topic for another day, its important to note that farming in such a manner maximizes production while minimizing adverse effects on the environment. The Adams’ farm was among the first in the county to implement such practices.
The idea of making hay while the sun is still shining is no joking matter, as making hay is immensely dependent upon the weather. It takes plenty of rain early in the season to make the hay grow in the first place, but that must be balanced out by a stretch of at least three to five days of clear, dry weather for cutting, raking and baling, Adams said.
Storage is another major component of the hay making process.
“That way it’s dry enough to store in the barn,” Adams said. Hay with too much moisture becomes combustible as it breaks down and can devastate an entire structure if it catches fire. According to Adams, that has a lot to do with the reason he wraps most of his bales in plastic.
Bales — weighing roughly 1,000 pounds each — are picked up by three-to-four-feet long bale spears mounted on the front of a tractor and eased onto a hydraulic bale wrapper where each bale gets pushed together and swathed in several layers of white plastic.
“The advantage to wrapping the bales in plastic is that you can bale them with a little bit more moisture in them,” Adams explained. “If we see a window of only a couple of days before it rains, we can go ahead and get everything wrapped up.”
Adams had been working through his hay fields for about two weeks and as of Friday, May 26, he and his brother had already tucked away 300 round bales. While each farmer has his or her own way of calculating ratios, Adams relies on roughly seven bales of hay to feed one head of cattle during the winter.
“It’s a valuable crop,” remarked Adams, “and is probably the most grown forage crop for cattle in the county. That’s why you see everybody out there making hay.”
As the season continues, take caution and look carefully for tractors hauling hay and heavy equipment from one field to another.
