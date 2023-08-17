The Healthy Communities Health Center Pharmacy located on Little Sorrell Drive in Harrisonburg hosted a ceremonial grand opening and ribbon cutting event Thursday morning to celebrate its latest partnership with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank that will enable providers to take a more holistic approach to treating their patients.
As a firm believer that improper diet and nutrition lead to a variety of health issues, Dr. Jeff Domingus acted as a driving force for the project. One year ago, he started ordering in boxes of fresh produce from Misfits Market and made the items available at no cost to his patients. Week after week, the box was emptied and when staff began to supplement the free produce with vegetables from out of their own gardens, the great need for a food pharmacy was realized.
"I like to come to work to help people," Jennifer Diehl — Community Relations Coordinator for HCHC — remarked, "and this is something I can see them leaving with, knowing in my mind that it will help the whole family."
Since HCHC offers medical services ranging from pediatric care to dental to behavioral health, it made sense for its pharmacy to provide food as well.
Since opening to patients on July 24, 144 HCHC patients have been supplied with groceries. The small food pantry is stocked with shelf-stable foods and fresh produce delivered from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, along with produce and eggs from HCHC staff gardens and farms. An HCHC team member assists patients accessing the pantry to ensure they receive food items that support their health needs.
"Healthy Communities Health Center is the first Federally Qualified Health Center to become a food pharmacy partner, and that’s something to celebrate,” said Maria Bowman — director of health initiatives at the BRAFB. "Given HCHC’s mission to support individuals who are uninsured and underinsured, accessibility for diverse patient populations, and comprehensive ‘medical home model,’ they are an ideal food pharmacy partner. Operating with a directive in our new strategic plan to improve the health of our guests, the Food Bank will continue to prioritize partnerships like this one that connect individuals with the nutrition they need in convenient, accessible, and trusted environments."
While HCHC's food pharmacy wasn't designed to fully provide for a family, its serves as the starting point for seeking affordable, nutritious food. HCHC providers connect each patient with BRAFB's food finder app and website so they can find a pantry that is nearest them. According to the food finder map, there are currently seven food pantries within the city of Harrisonburg and nine more scattered throughout Rockingham County.
