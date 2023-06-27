HCHC Raises Awareness, Offers Free HIV Testing

ELKTON — In observance of National HIV Testing Day on Tuesday, Healthy Community Health Centers hosted a free awareness and testing event at Elkton Family Pharmacy.
Kim Whetzel, HCHC care management director, staffed the information table with a quiet tone and welcoming smile.
"We are out here today," Whetzel said, "because we want to bring to people's awareness the importance of knowing your status so you can take the next steps. Knowledge is power, so knowing your status is extremely important."
According to Whetzel, human immunodeficiency virus is a chronic disease and not a terminal illness anymore. Whetzel became a nurse 37 years ago and remembered working with patients who had HIV when the disease was still relatively new.
"As medical care providers we used to gown up and garb up in every piece of personal protective equipment imaginable," Whetzel said. "I felt so sorry for these clients because they were ill yet we came in looking like aliens and my heart just went out to them."
In her 16 years working in public health, Whetzel coordinated a program for people with AIDS to pick up their medications on a monthly basis. From there, she moved to a case management position at a hospital before serving as director for HCHC's HIV programs, which serve five counties and several cities in the state.
"Some of my clients," Whetzel noted, "I've been working with for more than 20 years [and now I have] those connections and relationships with people who are living very healthily and are aging with HIV. Our services are there to support persons and to promote community awareness of our services yet work to destigmatize the illness."
While national attention is turned to HIV testing annually, a local HCHC clinic — located at 124 Newman Ave. Suite B101 — offers free testing services to all people 13 - 64 years old during regular office hours in addition to offering to free condoms that are available in the clinic's restroom for anyone at any time.
"We encourage and welcome people to come in," Whetzel said.
HCHC Care Management is a division of HCHC and represents an organization dedicated to caring for any persons living with HIV and AIDS, regardless of their ability to pay for services. Whetzel explained that the care team at HCHC helps patients whether their test results are positive or negative and offer extensive education and counseling resources.
Testing for a confirmed case of HIV is as simple as a finger prick, but according to recent medical studies more than 13% of Americans have the disease without knowing it. The Harrisonburg HCHC team manages a caseload of more than 100 clients at any given time.
"There's no other disease that is stigmatized like HIV," Whetzel said. "For the most part, people living with HIV never asked for that diagnosis and I want them to know that their diagnosis does not define who they are."
HIV destroys a person's immune system by attacking blood cells that naturally fight disease. It is spread by contact with certain bodily fluids of a person with HIV, most commonly during unprotected sex or through sharing injection drug equipment. If left untreated, HIV can lead to acquired immune deficiency syndrome, or AIDS, so early detection is vital to improve health outcomes and reduce the risk of transmission to others.
Whetzel also noted that for those who are unable or do not wish to be tested in person, HCHC Care Management has at-home test kits available.
For more information about all of HCHC's programs including HIV testing and education, visit their website online at www.hburgchc.org.
