Harrisonburg City Public Schools is entering the first ever partnership with a nonprofit focused on bringing computer science education to students, the school system announced at its Tuesday night school board meeting.
The nonprofit CodeVA, is an organization that “partners with schools, parents and communities to bring computer science education opportunities to all of Virginia's students,” according to its website.
Announced at the board’s Tuesday meeting, the partnership will create a home for the nonprofit in Rocktown High School while it provides services for all of HCPS. According to the meeting agenda, this is the first time a partnership between CodeVA and a school division has occurred.
Superintendent Michael Richards said school divisions have been trying to implement computer science and coding education for all students, including Harrisonburg schools receiving a grant for professional development for computer science educators.
“This is another way that we're going to try to infuse more computer literacy into our curriculum,” Richards said.
Perry Shank, the director of curriculum for CodeVA, and Chief Academic Officer Joy Blosser presented the partnership at the board meeting. The regional office for the area, Shank said, will live in the innovation space at Rocktown High School.
Blosser said the partnership will provide professional development for teachers, computer science endorsements, and, most of all, support curriculum development and implementation and support after-school learning activities.
“This is a part I get really excited about because it's kind of like creating some lab classrooms,” Blosser said. “So teachers can partner with CodeVA to develop some lessons and implement more computer science, and then [CodeVA] can actually go into the classroom with the teachers implementing it and provide support with that implementation, and then come back and reflect on ‘How did it go?’”
For after-school opportunities, CodeVA will provide HCPS with a “curriculum in a box” that staff can implement with students, as well as create evening events like STEM nights. The partnership will begin in August 2024 with the opening of Rocktown High.
