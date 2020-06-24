Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance will bring back its Bricks & Clicks program for 2020, which will focus on small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization announced in a news release.
Bricks & Clicks offers training, customized technical assistance and the opportunity to receive a grant for small businesses looking to make digital or brick-and-mortar improvements designed to help customers feel safe and comfortable, the release stated.
The Bricks & Clicks program, launched in 2017, will help 20 businesses using $45,000 in funding provided by HDR's 2019 Friendly City Fortune raffle fundraiser, a grant from the National Main Street Center and sponsorship from Glo Fiber, according to HDR.
Participants this year will work on a range of projects including augmented reality to allow customers to try products virtually, strengthening e-commerce stores, developing new marketing strategies, mastering new social media skills, reconfiguring layouts for safer customer flow during a pandemic and adding more outdoor dining space, according to the release.
Participants this year include Explore More Discovery Museum, The Friendly City Food Co-op, Lineage, Pale Fire Brewing Co., Charlee Rose Boutique, Midtowne Market, Rocktown Kitchen, Urgie's Cheesesteaks, The Lady Jane Shop, Hugo Kohl Fine Jewelry, Dinamic Cuts, Ten Thousand Villages, The Mark-it, Design 49 Studios, Oasis Fine Art & Craft, Green Hummingbird, J. Ellis Photography, The Beauty Spa, withSimplicity and Walkabout Outfitters.
— Staff Reports
