On Tuesday, voters in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County will be taking to the polls for the general election. In the 26th House of Delegates District, voters choose between incumbent Republican Tony Wilt, of Broadway, and challenger Bill Helsley, a Democrat from McGaheysville.
On some issues, the two candidates aligned on the desired outcome, but have differing ideas of how to improve the district. Both candidates said they will work to advocate for farmers. Wilt has served on ag-focused committees while Helsley said he wants to build more markets for farmers in the district, which covers Harrisonburg and part of Rockingham County.
Wilt, first elected in 2010, said Rockingham County is the biggest agriculture producing county in Virginia, and he believes it’s his job to represent the farmers who live in the district. Wilt said monitoring agriculture legislation is one of his biggest priorities.
“That has been at the forefront of my efforts since the time I came into the House,” Wilt said. “When I went in, when I was first elected, there was an opening in the Agriculture Chesapeake and Natural Resources Committee [and] I made that request to the speaker, Bill Howell. I put that at basically the forefront of every piece of legislation I carry. How’s it going to affect the people of the 26th House District and the citizens of all Virginia?”
By serving on the Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources Committee, Wilt said he’s been able to prioritize the interests of farmers.
“I really need[ed] to be on this committee. That’s who I represent by and large. I’ve been there ever since. I think that I’ve shown myself valuable to be on that committee,” Wilt said. “I’ve carried some legislation, but also watching for other legislation that can do more, or possibly do damage to our agriculture.”
Helsley, a trial lawyer who’s practiced in Harrisonburg for 36 years and owns multiple farms under Helsley Farms, said he’s interested in creating more ways for farmers to generate income.
“I’ve been a farmer, so I really understand firsthand how agricultural policies affect farmers. I think with my background, it puts me in a unique position to understand what legislation is important to the farmers of this area,” Helsley said. “I understand farmers’ concerns. One of the things I’d like to do is help farmers. Some of the ways we could do that is promoting agro-tourism, breweries, wineries. We need to make it easy so that farmers can sell direct to consumers.”
Helsley mentioned forming public-private partnerships that would attract a cheese factory to the area, providing an additional market for dairy farmers to sell their milk, along with reducing regulations to make it easier for people to establish butchering facilities for meat they raise. Helsley said he believes in continuing cost-sharing programs.
“What farmers really want and need are good, solid markets where they can sell their product at a fair price,” Helsley said. “I think our farmers are some of the most productive people in the world. We need to keep excessive government regulation out of the way.”
When it comes to solar, Wilt and Helsley both said they support renewable energy.
“I support renewable energies for production of electricity. I think that solar farms are a good idea. Solar farms will give farmers yet another way that they can increase their income,” Helsley said. “I like to give farmers choices so they can decide for themselves how they want to farm and how they want to utilize their land.”
Wilt said his voting record reflects a pro-renewable stance and he said he believes it’s up to local governments to decide how their land is used.
“I’ve voted to reduce net metering, community solar projects, but we have to be very cautious. I’m also a firm believer in local government. They need to have a strong voice in how land is used. I don’t want to overstep the county or the city. They need to be responsible for that,” Wilt said.
Regarding improvements to Interstate 81, Wilt said he’s made efforts to encourage existing legislation to improve the artery.
“I’m proud to say that I helped shepherd that deal, that legislation, so to speak, to get it across the finish line. It’s not without pain for me. There’s a tax that goes along with it. That’s a regional tax that stays on the I-81 corridor. It doesn’t go to Northern Virginia, it doesn’t go to Hampton Roads, it stays right here. We had to pay those higher fees,” Wilt said.
Helsley questioned the need for a separate gas tax to fund I-81 improvements from local users of the road, since there is already a state gas tax.
“The only solution that’s been proposed was a gas tax. Over and beyond the gas tax, we were already paying and unfortunately that gas tax hurts a lot of working-class people,” Helsley said. “We’ve already been paying the state gasoline tax for many years, so why wasn’t that money being used in our area to address the Interstate 81 issues in our area? It should have been.”
Helsley said he wants to bring a more proactive approach to legislation on 81 in the future.
Wilt said improvements are on the way but there is some red tape to get through before construction starts.
“It’s painful to see the traffic backed up, but that does not touch the tragedy of when someone loses their life out there because of the sheer volume of traffic. I’ll also admit, people like to see dirt moving,” Wilt said. “VDOT is actively working now on land acquisition, environmental studies. The process is underway.”
Access to health care is a topic that the candidates have been speaking on.
Helsley has argued for the need to improve health care for those who can’t afford procedures and treatments along with reducing costs of certain medications and supplies. Helsley said he wants to carry legislation that would disallow health care providers from taking assets from clients who don’t pay their bills.
“I find that [practice] offensive, personally. One of the legislation that I would like to carry would prevent people from ever having to worry about losing their home because they contracted cancer or they needed an organ transplant,” Helsley said. “I want to prevent large for-profit medical facilities from taking people’s homes.”
Wilt, who said he’s helped to expand the amount of nurse practitioners in the area, said Helsley’s plan will not solve the core issue of accessing health care.
“That sounds great, but if you’re a health care provider and that becomes the law, I can tell you what a lot of the health care providers will do. They’re going to demand you pay up front. If the chance is there that they’re going to get stuck with the medical bill nobody’s going to govern, that’s going to be even more difficult and that’s going to cause people to not get procedures as well,” Wilt said.
Wilt said he’s supported multiple incarnations of bipartisan legislation for association health plans that were vetoed by Democratic and Republican governors.
“If I’m reelected, the thing that I’m going to do … both sides of the aisle have been trying to do this, it’s the association health care plan. That would provide an opportunity for individuals to join organizations that would … have the opportunity to provide a health care plan for their members,” Wilt said. “The driver for health care is experience, the bigger the group the more that you can spread the cost around.”
