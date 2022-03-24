A bill approved by the General Assembly aims to change the legal definition of marijuana in Virginia.
In Virginia, hemp is classified as cannabis with a concentration of 0.3% THC or lower, according to the state code.
If signed into law, SB 591, introduced by Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, Virginia would be more restrictive to THC in classifying hemp products than federal law. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the main compound in marijuana that produces a “high.”
According to Hanger’s bill, marijuana would include products with more than 0.25 milligrams of THC “per serving” or any substance with more than 1 milligram of THC “per package.”
Hanger said the bill, which passed the House of Delegates and Senate with bipartisan support, will help regulate the industry and discourage predatory marketing and misleading products. He said some businesses are taking advantage of a lack of regulation of THC in hemp to market CBD products that will get people high.
“I’m very supportive of the hemp industry,” Hanger said. “It’s clear at a minimum that we need to regulate the industry. [Hemp consumables] can be available to the public but more like a pharmaceutical-type drug.”
Industry groups are calling for Gov. Glenn Youngkin to veto or amend the bill. Local hemp purveyors argue the language of the bill is unclear and the new restrictions are arbitrary numbers aimed at relegating hemp products to the pharmaceutical industry.
“The bill is terrible,” said AK Koyee, an owner and head of business development for Pure Shenandoah, an Elkton-based hemp products manufacturer. “This legislation will essentially reverse everything that’s been done to [establish the hemp industry] in Virginia. It will pull the rug out from every single small-business owner that’s in the hemp space right now.”
Many local businesses sell hemp products, especially ones that feature cannabidiol, or CBD, which is touted for natural healing properties like aiding sleep and reducing anxiety. Not psychoactive, CBD is more present in hemp than marijuana. Hemp still contains some THC, anywhere in the range of 0.1% to 0.3%, according to Lee Magalis, owner of Shenandoah Hemp Supply, a local CBD oil and hemp products shop.
The model for many of these hemp products businesses is supplying hemp from Virginia farmers and providing a product that’s minimally processed.
“We purchase crop from Virginia farmers. We process that crop using our equipment that we’ve invested in and then we manufacture those products and sell them to retailers,” Koyee said. “If this bill passes, then we change everything.”
If passed, the local producers said this bill would prevent them from meeting both goals. CBD oil businesses said they’re especially concerned with the 1 milligram of THC per package stipulated in the bill.
“A milligram is a very, very small amount of THC,” Magalis said. “I would like to see where that particular number came from. What kind of research [did they do] to find that number. It almost just sounds like a random number.”
Magalis said he supports tighter regulation of the marketing of CBD products, but Hanger’s bill is too restrictive.
“I do support a tighter regulation on what’s being put out, but I don’t support total revamping of the framework that was created originally,” Magalis said. “There are some products out there that are not really marketed correctly or consumer-friendly.”
A typical CBD oil product from Pure Shenandoah comes in a 1,500 mg container. A serving, or dose of Pure Shenandoah CBD oil, is generally 50 milligrams. With the legal concentration currently at up to 0.3%, Koyee said the product, only legal for adults over 21 to buy, will not get someone high in a single serving. Koyee said if someone were to consume an entire bottle of CBD oil, then they might feel some effects of the THC.
Restricting the THC per package from 45 milligrams to 1, local businesses say, would prevent them from sourcing their hemp from Virginia growers. Koyee said he will not be able to source directly from Virginia farmers if this bill passes, because hemp will have to be processed to have the THC taken out.
“Even just cutting the plant out of the ground and holding it in [your] hand, that contains more than 1 milligram of THC in it,” Koyee said. “[If the bill passes] we, as a company, are either forced to buy that product, which is breaking the law or we just don’t buy the product from the farmer.”
Koyee said he would have to buy hemp that has been processed in a lab, since hemp always contains some THC. He said the costs associated with buying processed hemp will require him to take his business to suppliers outside of Virginia.
“[We’d be] forced to purchase isolates from out of state,” Koyee said. “As a processor, we can shift and make changes as a company to get products out there that are compliant. [But we’d] have no need to purchase anything from any farmer. [Isolates] are made in a lab.”
The bill, producers argue, would also prevent them from providing full-spectrum products, CBD goods from hemp that’s been minimally processed.
“I’m willing to work with [the government] but they’re going to have to create a pathway that makes sense. We’re just trying to help people to be well and use natural products that are grown here locally,” Magalis said.
Koyee said this bill will force businesses like his to stop supplying their hemp from farms and start supplying from pharmaceutical companies who have the capability to output highly processed hemp.
“Our consumers are not going to get what they need in terms of effectiveness,” Koyee said. “They’re just going to buy it online. Because it’s a completely federally legal product that’s being sold in all 50 states and all over the world.”
Koyee said the bill raised eyebrows in the Virginia industry and argues that the hemp industry was kept out of the loop on the decision to pass the bill through the Senate.
“It was looked over by a lot of people. I want to make sure that we have our wording appropriate so that we don’t hurt legitimate businesses. There may be a need for a possible amendment or two,” Hanger said. “But it was pretty tightly drawn to target the products that are being packaged in somewhat of a deceptive way.”
