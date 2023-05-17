Members of The Farm Ministry delivered a tractor trailer load of layer feed, chicken sheds and other poultry supplies to Myra, Kentucky, on Friday, May 5, launching its Hens of Hope mission of establishing a self-sustaining food source for those living in poverty in central Appalachia.
This area of Appalachia refers to a part of Eastern Kentucky marked by hidden hollows and quiet creeks and a people that made a life for themselves and their families from working in coal mines. Since the mine in Myra shut down two years ago, however, hardship settled like the black dust in the lungs of the men who worked there and left their widows behind. Valleys carved by meandering rivers that were once filled with bustling communities now constitute the poorest counties in the country.
Appalachia is not just a place on the map, either. It is a timeless culture built by hardworking people who take care of themselves and their neighbors and do the best with what they have.
Even still, poverty presents itself as a real problem for Appalachia, a problem that was compounded with the onslaught of record-breaking floods last summer.
Dangerously strong thunderstorms rolled into Pike County, Kentucky, on July 25, 2022, bringing with it 14 to 16 inches of heavy rain within a five day stretch. Entire homes were washed into a sea of destruction as dark, muddy water whisked away cars, trees, pets and more than 30 lives. Suddenly, people who had very little to begin with had nothing at all.
When Keith Turner — founder of The Farm Ministry and current feed division manager for Rockingham Cooperative — heard about the need to put protein on the plates of those living in that area of Appalachia, he developed a foolproof plan that would provide a “hand up” for those affected by the flooding.
Turner started The Farm Ministry as a personal ministry 30 years ago, but it has seen exponential growth since then. It became a formal organization in 2017 and — after months of paperwork — was granted official status as a non-profit in May 2022. It’s dealt in cheese, beef, pork and garden supplies to support local farmers and help feed thousands of hungry mouths over the ministry’s lifetime. It has been said by reporters before and it will surely be said again that this ministry is simply “people helping people.”
Turner pulled from his background in foreign missions and his experience with being raised on a commercial breeder farm located at the northern end of Rockingham County to develop the Hens of Hope branch of the ministry.
“I think we can all say that we grew up on struggling farms in our youth and that’s a strong motivator to try and help others,” explained Turner. “Rockingham County is a unique place. We were able to survive because there was always someone who was willing to help.”
According to Turner, Hens of Hope is an important step toward longterm sustainability in Appalachia. The project worked with Manna From Heaven Outreach — a food pantry located in Myra — to distribute ISA Brown and Rhode Island Red pullets along with feed, waterers and chicken sheds at no cost to anyone wishing to participate in the program. The hens were spread across four counties as to prevent Avian Flu from breaking out amongst neighboring flocks.
The biggest challenge the ministry experienced was finding the birds to donate in the first place. Recent outbreaks of avian influenza along the east coast made finding enough of the right breed difficult. After weeks of searching across the state and beyond, Turner finally got in contact with a grower in Ohio who had hens to spare and were willing to deliver.
“So far, we’ve been able to overcome all our obstacles,” Turner said.
The hens are projected to lay more than 90,000 eggs in their first year and though they are several weeks ahead of schedule — a hen does not start producing eggs until they are 16 to 18 weeks old — many of the pullets had already started laying on the truck ride to Kentucky.
One aspect that makes The Farm Ministry unique in comparison to other non-profits is the quality of the products they are donating. More often than not, donated items — no matter what type of cause they go toward helping — tend to be not only second hand, but second hand quality as well. Hens of Hope, however, utilizes chickens with superior genetics and high quality feed crafted for production layers, Turner said. In fact, the chicken sheds themselves came from a vision by Roland Showalter of Dayton and are both engineered and built to last a 40 year lifespan.
“The backbone of Rockingham County,” stated Turner, “is the character of the farms here and the willingness to share whatever they have and help each other. The heart to help people is here. This help is transferring to the people in need in Appalachia.”
Tony Mongold and Kevin Phillips drove the “big truck” on May 5 through the winding back roads of Appalachia and delivered the first batch of supplies to Manna. The two represent members of the county’s farm community who serve others with a humble generosity found in few other places.
Mongold is the manager of Timberville’s Co-Op feed mill and has years of driving experience under his belt. Mongold also manages the distribution side of The Farm Ministry by driving the semi truck that was donated by Rockingham Cooperative. This saves $4,000 in freight costs each trip — money that is able to be put towards more food and more supplies.
“The first time I got down there, there was no hope,” recalled Mongold. “Helping people and bringing a smile to their face really means a lot.”
Mongold is already planning to make another run of supplies to Myra next month.
Phillips drives a feed truck for Rockingham Co-op and has been working with Mongold for two years. Much like Mongold, he mentioned to Turner about being willing to drive to help out with relief efforts and soon he was hooked. Phillips’ family donated lumber sawed from their family farm to Manna in order to construct housing for the chickens. In working with the ministry, he came up with the idea of donating excess corn from last year’s crop to be turned into feed milled by Mongold for the hens in Appalachia.
“I was honored to drive that truck down there,” stated Phillips. “It’s different to see stuff on the news, but when you look into peoples’ eyes and see what they’ve been through that was eye opening for me. I’ve been down three times and every time is overwhelming.”
Lois Tackett — who oversees operations at Manna From Heaven with her husband — was first introduced to Turner in October. Tackett grew up Appalachian and has a heart for the people in her community. Through this connection, Harrisonburg Baptist Church pulled together to donate food and clothing as a means of immediate disaster relief. Now that The Farm Ministry is involved, Turner is working closely with Tackett this spring to enable people to maintain their dignity while being able to provide for themselves far into the future.
“This is a project much bigger than just feeding people,” Turner said.
Rather than addressing the needs caused by flooding and calling the mission complete, The Farm Ministry is looking to suppress poverty itself.
As part of the poultry project, participants agree to raise additional hens and eggs that are to be donated back to Manna for redistribution. Eventually, each flock will be producing enough eggs to generate income for the family that owns them and Manna has plans to build a broiler house so that chickens raised solely for meat can be added to the self-sustaining system as well.
Education is another major component of the project and participants will receive extensive training on best management practices for raising their flocks as well as marketing their eggs in order to guarantee a high success rate.
Last fall, Turner and his team of volunteers took down a trailer load of food, but within three days it was gone. The chicken project will ensure that food continues to be put on the tables of those that need it most. It is a model that has been proven in third world countries and with the willing-to-work mindset of those living in Appalachia, it has potential to prosper there too.
“The farm ministry has brought a lot of hope to the people living back here,” expressed Tackett. “It’s tremendous because we weren’t getting much help and you wouldn’t believe how much it brightens up people to have a good meal in them. It makes them happy and when the chicken program came along, people couldn’t believe what they were getting [in order] to help themselves and plus help [Manna] too. I’m hoping this project will go so far that nobody will ever comprehend how far it’s going to go.”
While the scope of this project is huge, it has been planned out to the very last detail and holds participants accountable for caring for their animals and giving back to the program, thus creating a self sustaining system for the future.
The DN-R has covered The Farm Ministry through the writings of several reporters since its first mission took place and will continue to monitor relief efforts put forth by the organization. The hens are just one part of a much broader story of hope being poured from the generosity of Rockingham County agriculturalists.
