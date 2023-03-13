Residents in the downtown Harrisonburg area heard a boom around 12:50 p.m. Monday.
A lightning arrestor near 231 South Liberty St. blew.
Debris came down on the grass, sidewalk and street.
A Harrisonburg Police officer was driving past the arrestor when it blew. He called in the incident.
Crews are currently working to fix the problem.
