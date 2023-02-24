It’s official — Harrisonburg’s fire chief was voted as one of the best in Virginia.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that Matthew Tobia, Harrisonburg Fire Department chief, as Virginia Fire Chief of the Year.
The award was part of the 2022 Governor’s Fire Service Awards and announced at the annual Fire Chiefs Association Expo and Symposium in Virginia Beach.
Tobia was recognized amongst more than 700 fire and emergency service organizations across the state.
He was stunned to receive the recognition, Tobia told the Daily News-Record. He stood in the conference room waiting for them to announce another name, he said.
Tobia joined the Harrisonburg Fire Department just over four years ago and has spent the last 30 years in the fire service field. He served with agencies such as Anne Arundel County Fire Department in Maryland and Loudon County Fire and Rescue in Northern Virginia before coming to Harrisonburg.
“His greatest desire is to just help people, no matter how,” Ande Banks, Harrisonburg city manager, said in a press release. “He works tirelessly to accomplish this. I rest easier knowing Chief Tobia is at the helm of the Harrisonburg Fire Department. Not only because that means our community is safe, but because I know every member of our team is getting to grow through seeing his leadership and dedication every day as he works to leave The Friendly City better and stronger than he found it.”
Tobia helped guide the city’s fire department through the COVID-19 pandemic and the Miller Circle explosion — an explosion and subsequent fire caused by a natural gas leak.
Outside his job, Tobia is involved with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, a nonprofit that honors fallen fire fighters with assistance programs for their loved ones. He’s been part of the nonprofit for more than a decade, according to the city.
A supporting letter from the executive director of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation described Tobia as “an exceptional representative of what defines a true servant leader,” according to a press release from Youngkin.
Tobia is also passionate about the Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp, an annual therapeutic residential summer camp for young burn survivors.
The other recipient of this year’s Virginia Fire Chief of the Year was also a Valley local.
Barry Lotts, chief of Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department in Augusta County, received the recognition Wednesday alongside Tobia.
Lotts created the fire and rescue department in 2011 and has served as the fire chief since. He also served as president of Augusta County Emergency Services for numerous years, according to Youngkin’s press release.
“I am proud to honor these remarkable fire service professionals,” Youngkin said in a press release. “We celebrate and thank these first responders and support staff for their extraordinary contributions to the Commonwealth.”
