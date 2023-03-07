Fire trucks and emergency vehicles filled the parking lot of City Hall Sunday, not to respond to an emergency, but rather to celebrate.
Family and friends packed into council chambers Sunday afternoon to watch nine Harrisonburg Fire Department members be promoted.
“This is an immense moment in these people’s live and it’s a reflection of everything all of you have done to help them do this,” Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia told the crowd, which consisted of the employee’s families and fellow coworkers.
Tobia announced each promotion as loved ones pinned a new badge onto the employee’s uniform.
Some of them, like Zebulon Lilly, have been with the department for a while. Lilly is a 19-year HFD employee who was promoted from captain to battalion chief Sunday. The battalion chief supervises the captain at the fire station. It is an extraordinarily difficult rank, because it puts the person in “no persons land between what is considered command staff and what is considered field operations” Tobia said.
“You are no longer with a company, instead you are commanding an entire ship,” Tobia said.
Luke Walker, a 10-year employee, and Christopher Lantz, a 17-year employee, were promoted from lieutenant to captain Saturday.
Luke Walker was promoted to captain of the community risk reduction division.
“It is the community risk reduction division that helps, not only keep our community safe, but keeps our firefighters safe as well,” Tobia said.
Walker’s wife Katie pinned the medal to his uniform — he was leaving Sunday for an 11-week law enforcement academy course.
Christopher Lantz was promoted to fire captain. Tobia said this is a “very senior leader” within the department and moves Lantz from being a company officer to running an entire company across three ships. He’ll also serve as a mentor for newer promoted lieutenants.
Robert Hilley, a 13-year employee, and Christopher Snyder, a 17-year employee, were promoted from master firefighter to lieutenant.
Tobia said in many ways, this rank is one of the most difficult to take responsibility for. The promotion is a dramatic departure from being the person running the line, to the person supervising the running of the line, Tobia said.
“And that is a solemn obligation that I know you take very seriously,” Tobia said.
Snyder was coming from B-shift at Fire Station 1, where all of the employees are currently sitting on promotions, Tobia said.
“You have invested a tremendous amount in yourself,” he told Snyder Saturday.
Three men were promoted from the rank of firefighter II to master firefighter. Brandon Dyer, Rodney Eagle and Drew Brady, all eight-year employees, were promoted on Saturday to the new rank.
Tobia said any company officers in the room would agree that the rank of master firefighter is what makes them who they are, because they pass along information and prepare the incoming generation of firefighters.
Dyer and Brady are fulfilling a generational commitment, Tobia pointed out, as their family members also serve or served as firefighters.
Brady’s father retired as deputy chief of operations with HFD.
“You are honoring your family’s commitment to public service,” Tobia told Brady.
Jody Quesenberry, a two-year employee, was promoted from training officer to deputy chief of support services.
Tobia said this is an executive leadership role and Quesenberry has demonstrated her commitment to others.
City manager Ande Banks spoke about public service at the beginning of the ceremony, and how no other role matches the importance of emergency responders like those promoted Sunday.
“Public service is not punching a clock. Public service is showing up, and answering that call,” Banks said.
