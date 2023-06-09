The Harrisonburg Fire Department recently purchased 29 sets of ballistic protection equipment designed to provide firefighters, who are also trained as EMTs and paramedics, with needed protection during response to hostile incidents, the city announced in a press release.
The ensemble consists of a plate carrier (vest), ballistic plates designed to stop rifle rounds and a ballistic helmet. The vests will be equipped with critical life-saving equipment to stop uncontrolled bleeding and each vest and helmet are fully adjustable to accommodate the wearer, the press release stated.
This new ballistic protection will be carried on the department’s fire engines, ladder truck, and fire marshal and command vehicles. It will allow HFD personnel the ability to enter a hostile scene faster, decreasing the time it would normally take for victims to receive lifesaving medical care and rescue from the threatening environment, the press release stated.
“This type of personal protective equipment wasn’t even a thought when I started my career 27 years ago,” HFD Deputy Chief Stephen Morris said. “Today, ballistic protection is necessary for all first responders, allowing us to provide the necessary and timely care to victims of violence in coordination with law enforcement.”
The HFD and local law enforcement, including Harrisonburg and James Madison University Police Departments, work closely and have trained together annually for nthe last 10 years in preparedness to respond to active incidents. The addition of the ballistic protection for HFD enhances the department’s long working relationship with local law enforcement to jointly provide a critical service to the community, the press release stated.
This unified approach has been identified as an essential component in saving lives.
The equipment also reflects HFD’s ongoing commitment to the safety, health and wellness of its personnel, the press release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.