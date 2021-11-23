The Harrisonburg Fire Department is asking members of the public who may have information about what caused a Sunday apartment fire to come forward.
The Sunday afternoon fire at a multi-family apartment unit on Pleasant Valley Road caused about $30,000 worth of damage before the blaze was contained by HFD, according to a Tuesday press release.
No one was injured, but multiple residents were displaced.
"The Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating and is seeking the public’s help in providing any information relating to this fire," the release said.
Those with information are asked to contact HFD Captain William Smiley by phone at 540-432-7703 or by email at Bill.Smiley@HarrisonburgVa.Gov.
— Staff Reports
