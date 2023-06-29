Clare Kirwan loves storytelling.
After all, the Harrisonburg High School journalist has been doing it since participating in journalism workshops when she was in middle school.
This year though, Kirwan was chosen to participate in something just a little bigger than a middle school journalism workshop — she was selected as the sole participant from Virginia to attend Freedom Forum’s Al Neuharth Free Spirit and Journalism Conference in Washington, D.C., from June 24 to 29.
Freedom Forum is a nonpartisan nonprofit aimed at furthering First Amendment rights, according to its website. One high school junior is selected from each state and Washington, D.C., to attend the all-expenses-paid-for conference, which includes workshops on topics like ethics and social media and presentations from journalists from publications like the New York Times, Politico and the Washington Post.
Kirwan, who will serve as the editor-in-chief for HHS Media next year, said she didn’t think she would be selected for the conference but applied because the program covered other topics she was interested in on top of journalism, like history and politics.
Stephanie Taylor, the conference program manager, said Kirwan was one of over 270 applicants from across the county but stuck out because she “sees the world from a lens of empathy.”
“That was very evident in her [application] essays, just her awareness of different groups of people that maybe don't have the same life experience or honing in on wanting to tell diverse stories,” Taylor said.
Kirwan has written a variety of stories at HHS, but two of her favorite, she said, were reporting on the U.S. Secretary of Education attending Harrisonburg schools on an education bus tour and how members of the Harrisonburg community were impacted by the protests in Iran.
“I'm very grateful for how diverse of a community [Harrisonburg] is,” Kirwan said. “And specifically, some of the refugee resettlement programs and immigration programs there that I've been able to report on has given me a really unique experience to channel some global news sides and then get the HHS student perspectives on that.”
Taylor said Kirwan has empathy and curiosity that made her fit right in the conference — at every panel, Taylor said, Kirwan was jumping up to ask thoughtful and intentional questions.
The conference week has been packed, Taylor and Kirwan said, but Kirwan said she’d had the opportunity to meet plenty of other students and learn from professional journalists.
“So the first day, we had a game night, and we got to meet everyone … and I think that's probably been my favorite part is getting to meet everyone,” Kirwan said. “Having a group of kids that all have similar interests and passions, and seeing everybody in panels go up and ask really insightful questions … has been really exciting.”
Kirwan said she’s learned a lot of different perspectives from the conference, including about student press rights and the difficulties other students have had with their school administrations. After talking to journalists and touring places like C-Span, Kirwan said it’s evident that journalism is a way of life.
“Everyone we've talked to is, just very like unafraid to be themselves, even in the professional career,” Kirwan said. “It's just very unique, like, nerdy kind of people … I don't always feel like I fit in with my school because … [I] just love learning. But it's been really refreshing to see all those people.”
Right now, Kirwan is applying for colleges and said her first choice is the Northwestern Medill School of Journalism but is also looking at other programs. As a part of being selected for the Freedom Forum conference, Kirwan will receive a $1,000 college scholarship. Regardless of what she ends up doing, Taylor said, she knows Kirwan will make an impact.
“Journalism, it truly matters. The First Amendment truly matters. And we need Clare, and we need her entire class,” Taylor said. “I love to hear her say that telling stories is key because that can translate to any career, and I think her lens of empathy will really, really take her far.”
