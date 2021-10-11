On Saturday, The Marching Statesmen, the marching band from George C. Marshall High School in Falls Church, put on a performance complete with a forest of trees made of PVC tubing and voiceovers in their show, “Red Riding Hood,” that told the story of the classic fairytale through music.
More than just music, the performances that the bands put on at the Shenandoah Valley Marching Invitational include theatrical and visual aspects that compliment the intricate marching formations and vibrant music. The bands, which traveled from across the state, put on performances that included glittery flags, crisp uniforms and big sound.
“It’s really different than when I was growing up,” said Claire Leeper, co-director of the Harrisonburg High School Marching Blue Streak Band.
The invitational, in its 11th edition, is a band competition hosted by the Harrisonburg High School Marching Blue Streak Band at its stadium for students from the Shenandoah Valley and surrounding area, providing an opportunity for bands as small as 11 members to compete in a forum that’s closer to home and get feedback from a panel of professional judges.
The 23 competing bands were grouped into five classes by size, and each band got to compete throughout the day during a preliminary round. There were eight judges assessing the bands on music, visuals, general effect, color guard and percussion, and awards were given to each group for those parameters.
“It’s our biggest event of the year. It’s our home competition. A lot of bands around us don’t get to host their own competition, so we think it’s super special that we get to have this type of event at our home school,” said Jeslyn Liu, drum major. “This competition has a prelim and a finals. Every band competes in the preliminaries and then the winner in each class gets to compete in the finals … to see who the overall band of the day is.”
For the first time, the James Madison University Marching Royal Dukes performed at the event. It’s the second time a college band has performed at the invitational after the Virginia Tech Marching Virginians performed in 2015.
“We host this event annually, and we try to bring in collegiate bands. It’s a monumental feat to get this many people organized. It’s totally worth it. It is one of the cooler parts of our job when we get to expose our students to such a high-caliber performance and just a energetic performance for sure. Our students’ faces, when they hear that first humongous, loud note … it’s really great,” Leeper said.
After the preliminary round of performances, the Marching Blue Streak Band performed its show, “The Main Event,” a circus-themed performance that featured performers on stilts. The Marching Blue Streak Band is led by Liu and assistant drum majors senior Miguel Paniagua and senior Alexis Moats.
“We’ve been working a lot on improving our visuals overall, just the quality of our show and performance. Even though it’s an exhibition today, we hope that we will be able to put some of our new things on the field and see a lot of improvement,” Liu said before the performance. “We have one of the larger bands [in the area]. You see [the drum majors] up there, swaying our arms, but most of it is the behind-the-scenes things like making sure we’re being a leader and being a role model on the field and making sure everyone’s being included.”
The Marching Blue Streak Band, which competes every weekend in the fall, currently has around 100 members and is co-directed by Leeper and Daniel Upton. The invitational is a fundraiser and a leadership opportunity.
“Where we are there’s not a lot of events, so we have to travel typically an hour or two to get to competitions. So, that’s why it’s so important that we get to host one so we can have a weekend at home,” Upton said. “It’s rewarding hearing from the participating bands and directors how well they think it’s organized and how much they love the view we have in the stadium and the overall smooth aspect of everything. We have quite a few tell us every year that this is their favorite event in a given year.”
Following the performances by the Marching Blue Streak Band and the MRDs, there was a final round of competitions, where the bands selected performed their shows for a second time for the judges to watch.
Local bands Turner Ashby High School’s Marching Knights and Broadway High School’s Fighting Gobbler Regiment both competed in the final round of competition, with the Marching Knights placing third behind W.T. Woodson’s Marching Cavaliers, which placed first, and Millbrook High School’s Marching Pioneers, from Winchester, which placed second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.