Harrisonburg staff expect annual debt payments for the new high school to cost $6.1 million to $6.3 million.
Larry Propst, the city's director of finance, outlined the anticipated payment in a memo to City Manager Eric Campbell ahead of Tuesday's City Council meeting.
Council is scheduled to vote on issuing up to $141 million in bonds, most of which would pay for the new school being built between South Main Street and Interstate 81.
Bonds totaling $104.8 million would be used to cover school costs. Nielsen Builders is working on the project and expects to be done in time for the fall 2022 semester.
Council approved a maximum construction cost of $87.2 million, with other costs including $5 million for the 60 acres on which it will be built and "soft costs" such as computers and furniture.
In addition to the high school, the city would issue up to $15 million for construction of water lines, mostly for the eastern source water line project.
The project, in the works for more than two decades, would diversify the city's water supply by pumping from the South Fork of the Shenandoah River. It would give Harrisonburg a third source, joining the North and Dry rivers.
The city has built part of the line from the water treatment plant on Grandview Drive to the city's eastern limits near Stone Spring Road.
Estimated annual debt payments for that project would run $950,000 to $1 million.
Another project, with bonds of up to $5.7 million, is on the books to build a new public works building.
The facility would also have space for a police substation and storage for the Harrisonburg Fire Department, Propst's memo says.
Debt payments on the building are estimated at $425,000 to $475,000.
The eastern source project and new public works building have been included in the city's capital improvement plan for years.
The debt payments for those projects are subject to change as "staff fine tunes the bond maturity dates," the memo says.
Up to $15.5 million could be used for a "buffer," city spokesman Michael Parks said previously, but officials do not expect to need the funding.
Staff members are also seeking to refinance up to $84 million in existing debt.
In other business, City Council will consider rezoning 628, 648, 658 Virginia Ave. to allow Central Valley Habitat for Humanity to build duplexes.
If approved, the nonprofit would be able to provide housing for six families on the properties rather than three.
Also on the agenda are a slew of special event applications requiring street closings.
Council will consider applications for the Sunday Funday 1K on Feb. 23; the 5K Run/Walk for Autism on April 18; the Rocktown Beer and Music Festival on April 18; the Race to Beat Breast Cancer 5K on Oct. 17; and the Skeleton Festival on Oct. 24.
City Council meets at 7 p.m. at 409 S. Main St.
