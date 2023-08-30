By recycling 500 pounds of clean plastic, such as the kind that secures items on a shipping pallet, the Highland Food Pantry at Highland Memorial Presbyterian Church in Winchester was able to obtain a new bench from Trex Co Inc. at no charge. The new bench will afford people a place to sit on food distribution days. Testing out the new bench is Genny Callis, executive director of the Highland Food Pantry. Shown behind the bench are volunteer Moira Dewilde (from left), volunteer Gary Braswell, who transported the collected plastic to Trex, volunteer Sandy Galletta, volunteer Ray Leonard, Trex materials and recycling program manager Stephanie Hicks, volunteer Larry Gale, Highland Food Pantry board member Vicki Laird, Highland Food Pantry food coordinator Ben Yonkofski, volunteer Nelson Gustin and volunteer George Magurn.