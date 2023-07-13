BRIDGEWATER — Council members for the town of Bridgewater met at the Sipe Center for their monthly meeting on the evening of Tuesday, July 11.
All council members were in attendance with the exception of Travis Bowman.
Gwen Gottfried — advisor and recording secretary for Bridgewater's planning commission — presented module five of the town's comprehensive plan before council and for its public hearing. Module five focuses on transportation projects and was updated by staff to include an east to west connector across Main Street that would funnel traffic from North River Road to an existing intersection, continuing to improve pedestrian crosswalks in addition to making sidewalks more ADA compatible on main street and coordinating traffic signals located along North Main Street.
Phase one of the town's river walk — a greenway that will connect Oakdale Park to Sandy Bottom — was recently completed while phase two to is projected to be finished by next year. Lisa Hawkins commented that the remaining phases for the river walk should be reconsidered to improve existing sidewalks and infrastructure rather than constructing paths and bridges across the river itself. Module five of the comprehensive plan will be approved by town council members at a later date.
Additionally, a public hearing was held for a requested special use permit to build a detached dwelling unit at the property of 111 E. College St. If approved, the building would meet all area regulations for accessory buildings in R-2 districts as laid out in Bridgewater's zoning code. No public comment was made against the request, but council did not make any motion to approve or deny the permit either.
Taking staff's view of the value of having more options for consumers into consideration, council members voted unanimously to allow the Glo Fiber Franchise to use public rights-of-way to provide cable service in addition to the internet service it already provides. The motion to do so was made by A. Fontaine Canada. According to the town, the Federal Cable Act imposes hard limits on what municipalities can demand in cable franchise agreements, so the proposed franchise copies one that has already been enacted by the city of Harrisonburg.
Town manager J. Jay Litten reported that the firm of Hurt & Proffitt — based out of an office in Blacksburg — will serve as the town of Bridgewater's new engineer since the previous holder of the position is no longer employed there. According to Litten, the reasoning behind hiring an engineering firm is that one person can only do so much and the selected firm is accustomed to working with small towns. In addition to Hurt & Proffitt, the town has retained two other firms to use as seen necessary as well. Fees will be paid as services are provided, in accord with a contractually established rate schedule.
Several zoning matters were also addressed during the July meeting.
The first were textual amendments to ordinance O2023-9R concerning a special use permit requirement for vape stores and generator setbacks which were unanimously adopted by council.
The second concerns the allowance of accessory apartments in R-1 districts through a special use permit. After June's joint public hearing, the planning commission recommended that council not approve O2023-12 in order to maintain the quieter and more stable environments of Bridgewater's R-1 districts. Council made no comments toward the amendment and so the ordinance will be tabled to August's council meeting.
Megan Byler — assistant town manager for public works — reported that on the evening of July 3, a semi-truck hit and completely destroyed the concrete telemetry building on Dry River Road that houses controls for the town's water supply tower. According to Byler, it was not the first time the building had been hit and though staff were able to rig a make-shift monitoring system, the building will need to be reconstructed as soon as possible.
One other notable item on the meeting's agenda was the proposal for a Veteran's memorial park as part of an ongoing effort to beautify mid-town Bridgwater. With no disputes or objections from council, town staff plan to start the project in September with hopes of completion in November.
The next town council meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 8, at 7 p.m. inside the Sipe Center auditorium.
