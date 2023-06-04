AUGUSTA COUNTY — The Shenandoah Mountains are celebrated as being a uniquely diverse ecosystem and its abundance of native flora is now being threatened by an outlaw of the forest — an invasive species patch that various hiking and naturalist groups recently started working to eliminate.
Nearly 50 volunteers from the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club, Friends of Shenandoah Mountain, Virginia Master Naturalists Headwaters Chapter and the Virginia Wilderness Committee rallied together at the North River Campground bright and early on Saturday before loading into various four-wheel-drive vehicles and heading towards the site of a large growth of mile-a-minute vine.
The vine — originating in Asia — was discovered by hikers last fall along the Hankey Mountain portion of the Wild Oak National Recreation Trail and is the first known occurrence of the species in the area. The worksite was located at roughly the four mile mark along Forest Service Road 425 in the North River District of George Washington National Forest — which also happens to be part of the proposed 92,000 acre Shenandoah Mountain National Scenic Area.
Upon arrival to the site, volunteers were briefed on a few safety protocols before donning their gloves and scrambling up or down the steep hillside to pull out countless stems of the invasive plant.
Todd Fowler and his wife are both members of the PATC and had come out to the event together to do their part in solving what some might consider a natural disaster.
"Invasive species keep me up at night," Fowler said. "The more you hear about them the more of a problem you realize it actually is."
According to master naturalist Chris Bowlen, mile-a-minute is one of two top priorities when addressing the problems of invasive species in the GWNF. Bowlen has been working to eliminate invasive species for more than 25 years throughout the state, but noted that only in recent years have hiking and naturalist communities really started talking about and addressing them as a prominent issue.
"We would love for people to know what mile-a-minute looks like so when they see it they can report it to PATC or the forest service and not just let it [take over]," Bowlen said.
Other examples of invasive species currently found within the forest include garlic mustard and japanese stiltgrass. The reason this vine is especially devastating is its fast growth rate of 26 feet per year. The vine will climb up trees and spread across roadways and trails where the berries containing seeds are broken open by hiking boots and mountain bike tires. The resilient seeds attach themselves to people and animals where they are spread to different parts of the forest and can be carried even deeper into a wilderness area if they are dropped into and carried downstream.
A mile-a-minute vine can be identified by a triangular shaped leaves, tiny thorns covering the length of the vine and a small leaf "collar" where the berries and seeds develop.
"Every plant has its achilles heel," Bowlen said.
That's why the work day was planned for this time of year. Since the vines were being pulled at the proper stage of life — grown enough to identify yet not in seed or blossom— the uprooted plants could be left on the ground to shrivel without needing any sort of special disposal. Mile-a-minute can devastate an ecosystem by choking out keynote wildflower species such as milkweed, goldenrod and jewelweed.
"The invasive issue is one of those things that people will look out and see green and think that's what the landscape is supposed to look like, but we know that's not what it's supposed to look like at all," Bowlen said. "When you lose an area's native plants, you begin to lose all the native animals associated with them and we don't even recognize they're gone because we are too busy running or biking or hiking."
Lynn Cameron — who organized the work day with the help of Bowlen — voiced that while the forest service was able to do some pre-emergent spraying for the vine, they did not have the resources to carry out its full elimination and that's one of the reasons she decided to step in and address the issue herself.
The forest service only has two hired biologists to cover 600,000 acres of plant management and responding to a five acre plot of invasive mile-a-minute vine was out of the question. Out of the question that is, unless more hands stepped in to help.
"Everybody needs to understand this and how harmful it is," Cameron said. "And also be part of the solution. While mile-a-minute doesn't necessarily ruin the trails themselves, it ruins the nature around it. The native plant and animal communities are of prime importance."
Cameron herself grew up on a farm in West Virginia where she had free roam of the surrounding forests. Her childhood experiences in nature's playground cultivated her passion for preserving it.
Managing the spread of invasive species remain an important aspect of conversation that too often falls through the cracks of the public's attention. Even as the vines were being pulled, numerous hikers and bikers passed through and learned about the silent killer to the natural community that they had been brushing past all along.
"We feel like a lot of people just don't understand how important this is and it's much easier just to [ignore] this, believe me," Cameron said. "But what's the alternative?"
While one day of pulling the vines loose did not provide a permanent solution, it made an impact in the right direction for saving a special part of the forest for many from being overtaken by mile-a-minute.
