Jeff Hill wasn’t just a boss, people who knew him say — he was an inspiration.
“I got my passion, found a lot of passion here driven by Jeff,” said Ethan Herman, who works at Local Chop and Grill House, the restaurant Hill co-founded in 2009. “A lot of people who kind of imbibed the spirit of cocktails and craft and a creative spirit from Jeff, that got into me.”
Hill, 65, of Broadway, died Sept. 19. A 1979 graduate of James Madison University, Hill started one of his many careers at JMU as assistant football coach and recruiter. He traveled the world and worked in the hospitality industry before returning to the Valley in 2008 to take a job as executive director of outreach for JMU’s Duke Club.
In 2015, Hill bought the downtown Harrisonburg Joshua Wilton House restaurant and inn with business partners. He was known as a visionary for downtown and local tourism and a champion for new business owners and restaurateurs, offering advice and encouraging craft breweries to build their distribution.
“He definitely had a vision from the minute, I think, he came here. Of knowing the Valley and supporting local farmers and recognizing how good our local farmers were,” said Brad Reese, who became a co-owner of the Chop House earlier this year. “He wanted to showcase that, and that was a big mission of his from the start.”
Reese started working at Chop House in 2010 as a dishwasher and eventually became a general manager. He said Hill was a great operator who strongly set a friendly and familiar culture for Chop House and all the restaurants he was involved with.
Reese — who left the restaurant in 2018 to become a real estate agent — and other former and current staff of Chop House said Hill was a mentor and “life coach,” supporting them even if they decided to leave the restaurant for other work with his keen sense of vision and whimsical, witty style.
Reese said Hill saw Harrisonburg’s agricultural pedigree as an asset to leverage in the restaurant. Farm-to-table restaurants became popular in the ensuing years, Reese said, popping up in urban places.
“It wasn’t a fad to Jeff. It was something he just believed in,” Reese said.
Hill also wanted to bring more local products to his barroom. He strongly encouraged staff at Restless Moons Brewing to focus on distribution, so he could have their beverages at Chop House, said Alan Sites, assistant brewer and bartender at Restless Moons.
“He was always happy to talk about the best of music, the best of sports and commiserate about service industry life,” said Sites, who’s worked at the brewery since at least 2017. “He was just an all-around good guy. He always kept me on my toes.”
A smile came to Restless Moons owner Jeff Moon’s face when he recalled the early days — and the more recent days — of Restless Moons, where Hill was a beloved regular.
“When we first took over, I really didn’t know what I was doing at all,” Moon said. “Having someone who seemed to like what we were doing and believe in us and encourage us meant a lot to me.”
Friends of Hill said his legacy in the restaurant world will be the culture he set at Chop House. Both of Hill’s children work at the restaurant, which the family now owns with Reese.
Hill’s son Hudson is an assistant general manager who juggled numerous tasks with a friendly smile in the restaurant Tuesday afternoon, and Hill’s daughter Morgan works as the restaurant’s pastry chef, Reese said.
“Even being gone and him not being here, he’s still here every day,” Herman said, prepping the bar area before the restaurant opened.
“You still hear it every day, you can still see it in the way people interact with guests,” Herman said. “That’s Jeff.”
