Travel back in history with Strasburg’s Historic Walking Trail’s grand reopening walk 1 p.m. Sunday at the Strasburg Museum, 440 E. King St.
Olivia Hilton, the Town of Strasburg’s director of strategic initiatives, said the historic walking trail was refreshed from the original installation to make the signage and trail itself more current and up to date.
“We tried to date it back, but our guess is that it probably dates back between 20 and 30 years ago,” Hilton said. “A lot of folks were referencing the nineties.”
A partnership between the Town of Strasburg and the Strasburg Heritage Association, the historical walking trail is made up of 10 trail stops, totaling 1.6 miles, and can be completed in roughly 60-90 minutes.
Located at the intersection of major roads and rail lines, Strasburg was at the crossroads of history, in the thick of the Civil War Battles of Fisher’s Hill and Cedar Creek, according to the town’s website.
Because the trail wasn’t ADA accessible, Hilton explained, many of the trail signs were reinstalled so now individuals in wheelchairs or with other mobility issues can participate in the beauty and history the trail has to offer. Hilton said signs were removed from grass and sidewalks, which makes the trail much more accessible to visitors.
Content and photography on the trail signs were updated to highlight new stories that discuss topics including women in Strasburg, Native American heritage, and the Civil War, along with branding to reflect the town’s logo. Hilton added that now trail signs can be updated as needed.
The project was initiated in November of 2021, when Hilton and members from the Strasburg Museum and Strasburg Heritage Association gathered. Committee members include Hilton, Barbara Adamson, Emily Reynolds, Mary Redman, and Carla Wallen.
“These ladies are very thorough and very knowledgeable, and from a town perspective it was really interesting and fulfilling for me to be able to hear about the institutional knowledge and the stories I hadn’t paid much attention to,” Hilton said. “They were specifically remembering certain things that they wanted to include. So from my perspective, it was very interesting.”
The trail will reopen with a ribbon cutting 1 p.m. Sunday.
Visitors will meet at the Strasburg Museum where the guided walking tour will begin or they can walk the trail solo. Rack cards are available with a QR code that provides more information on the town’s website. Visitors will travel back in time as they explore Strasburg’s Historic District and return to what it felt like in 1761. Signage will guide walkers as they connect with history and nature. Walkers will pass by prominent downtown buildings and Civil War markets while hearing stories from volunteers about the town’s founders.
Hilton said that while the trail’s update was a community initiative, she was glad to see an interest in reinvesting locally.
“I also really loved that the association wanted to take it on because they recognized that it was outdated, from the first go around,” she said. “For visitors, who are enjoying it, I hope that they see that you can both appreciate the change in the community and the growth and the vibrancy, while also paying homage to its history. I think that’s a huge piece of what we wanted to do is tie in this colorful artistic community, our roots in pottery, in the Civil War and tie them all together.”
As for Hilton’s favorite trail stop, she pointed to Hometown Park, which just happens to be across the road from her office.
To learn more about the Historic Walking Trail, visit strasburgva.com.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
