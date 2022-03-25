STRASBURG — Helen Stuart isn’t sure she has the secret to a long life, except to focus on the good.
Celebrating her 101st birthday on Thursday, the German native who escaped Nazi Germany is very much thankful to her faith in God for getting her this far.
“I love the Lord with all my heart,” she said from her apartment at Massanutten Manor, an independent living facility in Strasburg.
There, she was celebrating her birthday with two nieces visiting from northern New Jersey — Janet Vignola and Ellen Lafargue.
Although Stuart was raised in the Jewish faith, she said she’s a member of the local Assembly of God and that the church community regularly checks in with her.
“I’m very happy with everything,” she said. “Remember the good things.”
Stuart, born on March 24, 1921, was 18 or 19 and living in Dusseldorf when her father’s half-brother in England offered to help her escape Germany.
Stuart was the oldest of five girls, the youngest of whom died as a baby, so when her uncle offered to take one of the family’s children to safety, her parents sent her.
Her sister Esther — Vignola and Lafargue’s mother — was sent away as part of the organized rescue effort called kindertransport.
Her father died at Auschwitz as did her sister Eva.
“He saved my life,” Stuart said of her father.
“And Mom’s life,” Lafargue said. “And Rosel went into hiding.”
Rosel, who was 8 when she was taken into custody, managed to escape with help from a Nazi solider, Vignola said.
When she was called up to take a train to her death, Vignola said, the soldier told Rosel to take off her Jewish identification badge and make her way home. But she didn’t have to.
“There in the shadows was my grandma,” Vignola said.
Unable to leave the train station, she had simply taken to waiting for any word about her family.
“She just waited and waited and waited,” said Vignola.
Now her Aunt Rosel lives in Brazil.
While in England, Stuart recalled helping her uncle by selling newspapers and chocolate from his store. She became a caregiver for two young boys, and she learned English, which she said she preferred to German.
In 1957, after visiting family in Manhattan several times, Stuart made the move to the U.S., where Vignola, Lafargue and their sister, Margaret Pfaff, lived. Vignola fondly remembers being 17 years old and walking through New York City with Stuart.
“Here I was, 17, prime of my looks,” Vignola said. And yet, no one was looking at the teenager but instead at Stuart.
“I knew all the guys were looking at her,” Vignola said with a smile. “She just had, it’s almost an Ingrid Bergman look.”
Stuart was married for a short time, Vignola recalled. She also worked as a nurse’s aide and later earned a certification in nursing, pursuing jobs that allowed her to care for senior citizens.
A multi-faith religious group, Subud, sparked Stuart’s move to Virginia, and when the group fell apart, she remained in Front Royal, her niece recalled.
Stuart said she’s been living at Massanutten Manor for 23 years and continues to enjoy life.
Expressing a love of music, from Johnny Cash to Willie Nelson to symphony orchestras, she said,“I feel the music.”
She loves animals, especially her cat, and watches “The Andy Griffith Show” nearly every day.
Asked what her secret to long life is, she said, “Well, I’m not counting anymore.”
Her nieces pointed out that she takes vitamins and a half aspirin each day and that she spent many years touting the benefits of health food.
“We didn’t pay it any attention,” Vignola said. Then she gestured ironically toward her 101-year-old aunt.
Planning a family celebration at Olive Garden later that day, Stuart said she was too excited to eat anything.
“It is a Happy Birthday, right?”
Janet Vignola and Margaret Pfaff wrote a book about their family’s history, “Salt of the Earth: An intergenerational journey of a family’s life, heartbreak and triumph before, during and after the Holocaust,” available at amazon.com.
