Though unemployment shot to nearly 10% and the amount of homes for sale dropped by 77%, prices for area homes that did sell still saw an increase, according to the second quarter 2020 home sales report from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors.
And it’s the scarcity that grew more pronounced during the COVID-19 pandemic that was already driving prices upward, according to Bob Hill, the CEO of the association.
“That is the pressure,” Hill said.
The median sales price for a home in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County during the second quarter rose to $241,650 — up from $225,000 just last year, according to data in the report.
In the second quarter of 2016, the median sales price was $189,000.
“The demand [to buy a home] has not gone away — it’s only the supply that has diminished,” Hill said.
Most of the people who took their homes off the market did so due to uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic, according to Hill.
“I think the holding back [by sellers] was the fear of the unknown, people entering the house, exposing yourself to the outside,” he said.
There was a 29% drop in the amount of homes for sale in the second quarter of 2020, 241, compared to the second quarter of 2019, when 340 homes were for sale in the area, according to the report. The drop in supply across the state was more drastic — 39%.
Hill said there are signs that residents want to sell their houses and people want to buy, especially with interest rates at historic lows.
“The interest rate, I think that completely offsets the unemployment argument,” he said.
However, for renters, the living situation is much more dependent on employment, according to Shannon Porter, the executive director of Mercy House.
“If you are in a position where you’re income secure and you own your own home, Harrisonburg is a very good place to live right now,” said Porter.
He said there is a “clear divide” between the area rental and real estate markets.
“The rental market is something completely different, and it’s a very different landscape for people on the lower end of the economic spectrum,” Porter said.
Virginia’s eviction moratorium ended on June 30, and some residents are struggling to maintain housing during the pandemic, according to Porter.
An emergency clause to the emergency laws passed by the General Assembly on April 22 allow for a 60-day stay of eviction if their pay has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Virginia’s Legislative Information System.
Mercy House is managing a rent assistance program for the state, and Porter said it has not seen as many applicants as expected since many residents are covered under the 60-day extension.
However, he said there will likely be more people facing eviction in the fall as locals continue to struggle to find work after losing their job or having hours reduced, their benefits run out and the eviction grace period ends.
“It’s a good time to be a homeowner, but it’s not necessarily a good time to be anything else,” Porter said.
Statistics about local about eviction cases could not be obtained from the State Supreme Court as of Tuesday.
Jeremy Litwiller, the president of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors, could not be reached Tuesday.
