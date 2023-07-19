Harrisonburg City Council approved items for the new homelessness services center and property rezoning on West Mosby Road at last week’s council meeting.
City council voted unanimously, with one absence, to find the proposed site for the homelessness services center in substantial accord with the city’s Comprehensive Plan. Council member Monica Robinson was absent from this meeting.
According to Harrisonburg Director of Communications Mike Parks, councilmembers confirmed their support for the project moving forward and voted that they agree with city staff’s findings that the proposed center’s general location and character are “in accordance with the City’s Comprehensive Plan in that it supports programs that prevent and address homelessness in the City.”
Parks also referred to a recent statement regarding a status update on the project. According to this statement, feedback from contractors on the initial timeline, which would have seen construction completed on January 4, 2024, led the city to the conclusion that “it is the most financially prudent decision to pursue a re-bid with a new completion date of October 5, 2024. The project team will continue to work with a selected contractor to achieve completion as quickly as possible and to ensure the facility is open in Fall 2024.”
City council also voted unanimously, with one absence, to rezone 130 W. Mosby Rd from R-2 to R-8C and provide a special use permit for the property. These will allow no more than eight attached townhomes to be built on the property, which is near the Dukes Plaza shopping center.
According to the proposal brought before the council, the developer plans to build five townhomes on the property. This was recommended by city staff and accepted by the City Planning Commission.
The housing study performed by the city placed this property in Market Type B, which is characterized by high income earning households and low population growth. The study also noted that houses in this market type are quick to sell and “[p]riorities and policies that are appropriate to Market Type B areas include the preservation of existing affordable housing while at the same time working to increase access to amenities.”
