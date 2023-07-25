ORLANDO, Fla. — Among this year’s “keepers of the crown” for the International United Miss pageant that were chosen on Saturday, July 15, in Orlando, Florida is Shenandoah Valley native and Turner Ashby High School graduate Madison Rogers.
Rogers’ passion for pageants started when she was just three years old.
“I watched a local pageant and thought it was the coolest thing ever,” Rogers recalled, “and so I begged my mom to let me do it too. She thought I would forget about [the pageants], but I didn’t.”
Rogers’ mom — Marcella Rogers — entered her to compete in a pageant at the Rockingham County Fair and after that first experience of pageantry, young Rogers was hooked.
For the last 17 years, she has competed in scholarship pageants up and down the east coast and has earned a multitude of titles including the 2017 Junior Miss Rockingham County — which remains one of her favorites.
According to Rogers, each pageant system has its own flair but most consist of three areas of competition — evening gown, an interview about the contestant’s hobbies and goals and an upbeat runway-style event called fun fashion — and a prize package filled with scholarships, gifts or trips. While many pageants are centered around beauty and fashion, the pageants that Rogers competes in are heavily based on community service.
Pageant titleholders become the spokeswomen for their values in addition to representing the towns they call home — which helps explain the weight of Rogers’ most recent International United Miss crowning. Rogers revealed that she has been competing in the IUM system for four years and takes pride in her dedication and commitment to winning the show.
“I really fell in love with IUM’s values and that’s why I stuck around,” Rogers said. “This year was crazy. I stayed determined, didn’t give up on my dreams and won that title.”
For the IUM pageant Rogers wore a voluminous pink evening gown, competed in fun fashion, went through a rigorous interview section and presented a 45-second introductory speech that she can still recite in her sleep, she said.
“Building a better world requires knowing what it has to offer,” Rogers recited, “which is why this future ESL teacher never misses the opportunity to travel, having just returned from her second international trip. With over 2,000 lifetime hours of community service. I created my platform — give — to help others grow, inspire and volunteer through education. As an experienced camp counselor who has assisted with organizations like Operation Christmas Child and Relay for Life, I have found that service provides my purpose. [I am] an award winning photographer, nature lover and travel enthusiast who is making the most of every moment.”
Girls from across the country won titles in 10 different age divisions, yet Rogers was the only competitor hailing from Virginia. Rogers remarked that she has made countless friends from diverse backgrounds and throughout her pageantry career, her mom has remained her biggest supporter.
“She helps so much with my wardrobe and makes sure everything is ready to go and in perfect shape,” Rogers said, “that I think she works just as hard as I do.”
Rogers recalled being able to see her mom’s reaction from the crowd during the crowning and it was one of pure excitement.
For the next year, Rogers will wear her IUM title and go on five trips — including time in Disney and Washington, D.C., and a flight overseas — with her “sisters of the sash.” Rogers also plans to volunteer at several state-level pageants and represent IUM in the Commonwealth too.
“There’s a lot of reasons for pageants and competing in pageants,” Rogers said. “One of the big reasons is empowerment. Pageants create a space for girls to be able to showcase their confidence, skills and passions, but it’s also a way that they can promote causes that are important to them.”
