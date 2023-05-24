NEW MARKET — A Hopewell woman was arrested last week for distributing fentanyl in New Market, according to a Virginia State Police news release.
Danielle Marie Bryant, 35, was arrested on Thursday by the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force following a two-month investigation involving fentanyl distribution in New Market, the release states.
At the time of her arrest, 1.06 ounces of fentanyl with a street value of $4,920 was seized. Through the course of the investigation, task force officers purchased fentanyl and MDMA (commonly called Ecstasy or Molly) from Bryant. A total of 21 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $3,444, and 20 doses of MDMA with a street value of $560 was seized from previous task force operations involving Bryant.
Bryant was charged with possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance. Deputies with the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the New Market Police Department assisted in the investigation.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from the sheriff’s offices of Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah counties and the police departments of Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
