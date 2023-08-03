Local fire departments responded to a structure fire call from the 200 block of Kelley Street on Thursday morning. Eight adults living in a house were displaced by the fire, according to a press release.
Five engines and one ladder truck responded to the call. One engine was with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue. All other vehicles were from Harrisonburg Fire Department. The first responding vehicle arrived at the scene within three minutes of the 9–1–1 call being received by the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center, according to the release.
Three residents asleep inside the house were alerted to the fire by a working smoke alarm. They escaped from the building and were later evaluated for smoke inhalation but were found to be unharmed, according to the release.
The Harrisonburg Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the cause to be an accidental fire originating in the kitchen. Damages are estimated to be $125,000, according to the release.
The Red Cross is working to assist the displaced individuals with temporary housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.