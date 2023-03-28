Potential homeowners in the Valley may have noticed houses are closing faster, competition is high and options are limited. While there have been reports of supply shortages across the nation, two city realtors shared how the housing market got where it is today — and where it might go from here.
The housing market has been taking leaps and dips in the last few years, some caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brent Loope, realtor at Kline May Realty, said the housing market was an anomaly from 2020 to 2022, with interest rates below 3% — an all-time low for this area, Loope said.
“You were never in a better position to buy a house,” Loope said.
Interest Rates
The interest rates right now are not an anomaly — but the quick jump makes housing affordability difficult for some folks, said Scott Rogers, realtor with Funkhouser Real Estate Group and creator of HarrisonburgHousingToday.com.
The average 30-year mortgage interest rate has jumped around in the last year. The current rate sits around 6.5%, when it was 4% a year ago, according to HarrisonburgHousingToday.com.
The higher interest rates are helping to slow appreciation, Loope said, and it’s changing purchasers’ buying power.
A lot of first-time homeowners are struggling with affordability, Loope said. They are having to stretch their income bracket to meet the higher home costs. And the competition doesn’t help either.
Rogers said the most common problem he hears from buyers is how competitive the housing market has become.
For most of the last 20 years, if a person wanted to buy a home and were qualified to do so, they could evaluate their options, find a home they like and buy it, Rogers said. Now, it’s not so simple.
“Being qualified and interested aren’t enough. There are going to be five to 10 other people who are also qualified and interested,” Rogers said.
The higher interest rates are not a fan favorite among buyers either.
Interest rates had already been dipping before the pandemic started — however, in 2018 and 2019, interest rates hit mid-4% down to 3%, according to HarrisonburgHousingToday.com.
A lot of people were purchasing new properties during COVID because they were re-evaluating how their home served them, Rogers said. The pandemic had people setting up home offices, attending school virtually and isolating themselves.
“Many people were working from home. And all of a sudden, instead of it just being a place you might be in the morning and in the evening, your home was a place you were in all day long,” Rogers said.
Many people were buying and selling during 2020-2021 for that reason. But since a lot of folks are still working from home, Rogers said the city probably won’t see a reverse effect anytime soon — especially with current interest rates.
“Anybody who has a mortgage interest rate of 3% is going to think twice or three times before they sell that and buy at an interest rate of 6%,” Rogers said.
Supply Shortage
Several experts said pandemic-related housing changes exacerbated an already existing housing inventory shortage.
For the past 40 years, housing supply has not kept pace with population growth across the country, several experts have said.
A good way to evaluate it is by looking at how many months of inventory there are, Loope said. The method evaluates how long it would take all the houses on the current market to sell. In a healthy market, it would take four to six months, Loope said. Today in Harrisonburg, it would take a month or less.
“It’s not at the level it needs to be to meet the demand ... we can tell that and feel that as agents,” Loope said.
The low supply also came about from more people moving to Harrisonburg in the last five years, Rogers said.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Harrisonburg population in 2010 was 48,914 and in 2020 it was 51,814 — about a 6% increase.
Since that number is unlikely to decrease or level out in the near future, the only solution is to build new housing, Rogers said.
Rogers said demand for housing is exceeding the supply more than he’s ever seen in the last 20 years as a city realtor.
The future of the housing market is dependent on what housing is or isn’t constructed, he said.
“There are a ton of housing developments that have been proposed and approved over the last five years,” Rogers said. “Many or most of them haven’t been started.”
