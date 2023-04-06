President Abraham Lincoln is well known as having grown up in Illinois.
But trace Mr. Lincoln's ancestry back a few more generations and history points to Linville as a settlement for some members of the Lincoln clan.
A historic house and cemetery are located at 7884 Harpine Highway. An extensive renovation of the property went underway in the last few years and a historical marker points to the house that has rested on a knoll just near VA 42 since before the paved highway existed.
As the renovation took place, it was unclear to onlookers whether the property would be open to visitors. The current owners have held a number of open houses and special events over the past few years highlighting different phases of the renovation.
During a 2021 open house, the owners of the property opened its doors at the final stages of the renovation. Guests swirled up and down the grand staircase, through airy bedrooms that seemed historic and modernized at once.
A basket by the door asked visitors to donate one "Lincoln;" a five dollar bill, or perhaps one penny, in exchange.
The house remains available to those who are interested in it. According to The Lincoln Homestead website and social media accounts, the cemetery is open to visitors, while the house and its grounds are a private property.
Information about the cemetery can be found on the Rocktown History website. It is the final resting place for five generations of Lincolns, according to materials online. The cemetery was once restored by local chapters of patriotic organizations, according to the Lincoln Homestead website.
Additionally, the house itself is available as an AirBnB rental. For around $500 a night, 12 guests may enjoy the spacious five bedroom abode.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.