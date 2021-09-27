A Harrisonburg police officer intervened in a confrontation early Saturday morning in which a Mississippi man armed with a pistol was running toward a group of people downtown.
According to a press release, the officer saw the suspect, Cameron Roby, 20, headed toward the group near the parking lot between Clementine Cafe and Jimmy Madison's at about 1:15 a.m.
The release described Roby as aggressive as he encountered the group, and the officer confronted him before he could engage with anyone else.
Roby did not comply with police orders at first, the release says, but eventually was arrested without shots being fired.
Police determined the firearm Roby had was stolen, and he was intoxicated.
He was charged with drunk in public, brandishing a firearm, reckless handling of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a stolen firearm. He was booked into the Rockingham County Jail and later released on a secured bond, the release says.
“We’re very fortunate that an officer intervened to stop the disorderly and likely prevented a shooting,” Capt. Rod Pollard said in the release. "This could have been a horrible event with a tragic outcome.”
Witnesses or anyone with more information about the case is asked to call Lt. Charles Grubbs at 540-437-2635 or email him at charles.grubbs@harrisonburgva.gov.
Anonymous can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or text “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).
— Staff Report
