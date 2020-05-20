A man wanted in connection with a May 8 robbery is now in custody, according to an email from the Harrisonburg Police Department.
Garrett Morris, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday and is being held at the Rockingham County Jail, police say.
Morris, 18, of Rockingham County, was one of two people identified after four suspects, according to police, forced their way into a home in the 1000 block of Lois Lane, assaulted the victim and the victim’s guest and took an undisclosed amount of money.
Morris, according to police, was wanted for robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and two counts of brandishing a firearm.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.