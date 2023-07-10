Harrisonburg Police Department is seeking information and surveillance footage of a white SUV that is suspected to be involved in a hit and run involving a two-month-old.
A family, consisting of a mother, father and two-month-old, walked in the crosswalk across Virginia Avenue near 3rd Street at 5:08 p.m. the evening of June 8.
The driver of the SUV struck the family that consisted of a mother, father and a two-month-old in a stroller.
Harrisonburg Rescue Squad arrived immediately and loaded the family into an ambulance to take them to Sentara RMH.
HPD and HFD responded to the scene.
The mother suffered minor injuries and the family was transported to Sentara RMH. The current condition of the family members is unknown, other than that all injuries were considered non-life-threatening, according to Michael Parks, director of communication for Harrisonburg.
Witnesses described the suspected vehicle as a white SUV that struck the family and fled the scene headed north on Route 11.
If any member of the public has information about the incident or surveillance footage, in that area, such as a business security camera or camera on a ring doorbell, contact HPD.
According to HPD, anyone with information on a crime in Harrisonburg can always call Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 and provide a tip. Calls can be placed anonymously.
