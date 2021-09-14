Lt. Chris Monahan of the Harrisonburg Police Department said officers responded to Charleston Townes on Tuesday night due to a report of threats. When police arrived, shots were fired from a vehicle that then fled the scene, Monahan said.
HPD then initiated a shelter in place for about an hour and a half.
Monahan said the incident is believed to be isolated and there are no reported injuries at this time. The area is safe and the shelter in place has been lifted, according to Monahan. An investigation is underway and police are on the scene.
