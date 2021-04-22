The Harrisonburg Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will provide the opportunity for residents to safely dispose of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs at two city locations Saturday.
According to a press release from the HPD, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents can drop off medications at sites located in the Roses parking lot at 450 N. Mason St. and DICK'S Sporting Goods parking lot at 1925 E. Market St.
According to a press release, at its last Take Back Day in October, the DEA collected a record-high among to unwanted and expired prescription drugs — 500 tons of unwanted drugs nationwide.
— Staff Reports
