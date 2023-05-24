The Harrisonburg Police Department is pleased to announce its second annual summer P.A.T.C.H. Camp. The department said in a press release that it is seeking othe city’s future leaders to join for a week-long challenging summer camp.
Pride, Accountability, Teamwork, Courage and Honor (P.A.T.C.H.) exemplify what is expected in a police officer and this camp will allow the Harrisonburg Police Officers to interact with youth in a positive, friendly environment that develops trust while focusing on those five core values, the press release stated.
Area youth ages 13 to 16 are encouraged to apply and accept the challenge of the week-long summer camp — which will be held starting Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. daily. Campers will get a look inside the different divisions and units of the Harrisonburg Police Department, while developing their P.A.T.C.H values, the release stated.
The application will be available online at https://www.harrisonburgva.gov/police under the news and events tab. Hard copies of the application will be available in the lobby of the public safety building located at 101 N. Main St. in Harrisonburg. All applications will be due by June 9.
