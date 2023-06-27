SHENANDOAH COUNTY — The only summer Larry Vance knew as a child was one that involved wearing bib overalls and playing with toy tractors. Often he was pulled out of school to witness the daily tasks on his family's farm including making hay, gardening and preparing for the winter months.
Before his mother's death in 2007, Vance made her a single promise: he would preserve the family farm.
“I believe it was my destiny to save this farm,” Vance said recently from Island Ford Farm in Maurertown.
Today Vance is often seen around his family's farm, in a straw hat and those bib overalls. Instead of playing with toy tractors, he’s riding real tractors as he cares for the fields and tends to the gardens.
“This is where I would come in the summer,” Vance recalled. “This was my vacation spot.”
Vance is referring to the 92-acre farm that sits off Route 601 outside of Strasburg and includes two small islands in the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. Coming around the bend, the view of the farm is extraordinary. Taking it all in, the 360-degree view highlights not only his farm but the beauty that surrounds it.
In 1963, Vance, his parents, and brother moved to the farm, which he said gave his life a new meaning. But the farm dates back much further than that.
The farm's story begins in 1771 when Thomas Fairfax, 6th Lord Fairfax of Cameron deeded a piece of property adjacent to the North Fork of the Shenandoah River to Peter Black.
By March 1811, Samuel Kern owned more than 226 acres of the property and began farming and mill operations. After Samuel died in July 1857 and his son Jacob moved to Missouri, granddaughter Susan married William Stickley and made a farm for themselves. The Stickleys had six children, one was Vance’s great-grandfather, Frank Kern Stickley Jr.
Over the years, the family farm was sold to other members of the Stickley family, including Vance’s grandmother Clydess D. Stickley. The deed to the farm was then held by Vance’s mother, Elizabeth Stickley Vance, until her death in 2007 when Island Ford Farm was deeded to her sons, Larry and Gary.
While sitting on the same porch he did as a child, Vance recalled a time in the ’60s when two farms sat across the river. They were sold off in lots and became a playground for the Northern Virginia and D.C. crowd.
“Once you build a house and garage, you’ve lost the farm,” he said.
Island Ford Farm has had its fair share of offers over the years. Vance said that years ago his grandmother was approached by a land developer one evening who asked her if the farm was for sale. Vance recalled that he gave her a simple piece of advice, “Well, you’re not making any more farms,” and that sealed the deal. The developer walked away disappointed.
“I think I was groomed, in a small way, to care for this farm,” Vance said.
On a Thursday in 2007, Vance was sitting with his mother. She was seated in her favorite recliner, while Vance sat on the couch. She looked at him and said, “Larry, take care of this farm.”
“She was as much anti-development as I am,” Vance said. “I don’t know what this farm is worth, and I don’t want to know because it can’t be replaced.”
Since he was a child learning how to work his first tractor and plant his first corn seed, Vance has been helping to preserve his family's heritage. So much so, that in 2013, with the support of his brother, Vance initiated a conservation easement through the Potomac Conservancy.
“Two words on that easement that meant the most to me in that agreement was “in perpetuity,” Vance said. “The land is preserved in perpetuity.”
To make the farm pay, the Vances use the land to produce hay and rent out plots to other farmers for their crops. The farm also participates in the acclamation of cattle, a process of controlled human interaction with cattle for lower stress levels. Vance said the cattle arrive in October, weighing roughly 450 pounds and in May, they go out to pasture in West Virginia, weighing about 700 pounds.
“Farmers have to buy retail, sell wholesale, and pay the freight both ways," Vance said. "And while I’m not on the financial end of the farm business, that’s my brother's job, I know we at least break even.”
Is farming still relevant? For Vance, the answer is yes.
“The popularity of farming is still relevant, yes — in some circles,” Vance said. “Circles of people who have inherited land, who were raised on it, who appreciate the work ethic — its heritage.”
With over 2 million farms across the United States, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows that most farms are small family farms. “Our research found that family farms remain a key part of U.S. agriculture, making up 98% of all farms and providing 88% of production,” according to the USDA website. “Most farms are small family farms, and they operate almost half of U.S. farm land, while generating 21% of production.”
While farming is still relevant for Vance and other farms across the Valley and the country, the real question posed is, has the culture of farming changed? Popular shows like "Yellowstone" and "Heartland" are blurring the reality of farm life.
For Vance, farm culture is the simple belief that Island Ford Farm is making an impact, no matter how big or small.
“You probably won’t get rich," he said. "But you probably won’t go hungry and neither will your neighbor.”
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
