“It’s a little piece of Harrisonburg history, this house,” remarked Anna Bergey.
Anna, alongside her husband Jesse Bergey, are the current owners of one of the oldest homes in the area.
Renovations to By The Side of The Road Getaway Lodging, that have been in the works since January, are set to be completed in a few weeks. Updates to the historic rooms are projected to be finished just in time for the onslaught of visitors to the city during James Madison University’s graduation weekend.
The Manor House looms over several cottages and a grassy yard beside a small pond just off of Garbers Church road in Harrisonburg. The house has played witness to the growing pains of a community for generations having been constructed long before cars and concrete took possession of rolling farmland.
Its origins date back to 1790 and over the years housed many people with opposing viewpoints. Most notably, the house was occupied by early Mennonite church leader Bishop Peter Burkholder and served as a makeshift hospital during the Civil War. It even survived Sheridan’s raid and the burning of the Shenandoah in 1864 due to its thick brick walls and heavy timbers. There’s also a graveyard nestled within the Heritage Estates retirement community that would have been within the original boundaries of the house.
Now, the sound of electric drills echo off of freshly painted walls and anyone entering the doorway steps onto a foyer floor covered with painter’s tape, heavy paper and sawdust.
“Protecting the integrity of an old house,” Anna recalled, “is something that we’ve always done in my life. Jesse just kind of fell into it, too.”
Anna’s parents purchased the property in 1999 and became the first bed and breakfast under city ordinance to open for business. Last summer, Anna and Jesse took over ownership of the inn as Anna’s parent were ready to step back. Anna and her husband have been working to update the main house while preserving its historic integrity since then.
The house consists of four suites, each of which were gutted — with the exception of one room on the main floor, which still has its original 1790 hardwood flooring — and restored to their original quality. The Bergeys had originally intended to take on the project themselves but called on Sustainable Solutions to assist with renovations, thus accelerating the progress. Doing a full renovation on the house has proven to be costly, but it was a risk the couple was willing to take with the hopes of filling each of the rooms in the future.
Anna works as a full-time realtor and Jesse — who managed their landscaping business — will oversee lodging operation full time. Together, they raise three children in the Harrisonburg area.
By combining historic charm with modern updates, they hope to curate a vibrant, lively getaway that would serve as a central hub for not just JMU parents but present day travelers alike.
“I hope to be a place that people want to come,” Anna said, “and I think it’s up to us to make it that way. This is the first step [towards that].”
