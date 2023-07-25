Indie band Illiterate Light got its start in Harrisonburg. While the band is often touring in other parts of the country, it returned for a unique concert Monday.
Setting up outside of Pale Fire Brewing Company, off of South Liberty Street, the band unloaded instruments, microphones, amplifiers and several bicycles.
Not just any bicycles, Illiterate Light is known among its fans for occasionally putting on bicycle-powered concerts, where people from the audience pedal bikes that power the band's equipment.
The unique experience took place at 7 p.m. yesterday and was billed as a "pop up" concert. It was promoted by word-of-mouth only and on the day-of on Illiterate Light's social media pages.
Next, the group is headed to the Newport Folk Festival, in Newport, Rhode Island, which starts on Friday.
