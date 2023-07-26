Immigrant assistance nonprofit Just Neighbors will be hosting its Havana Nights event at Asbury United Methodist Church on Friday.
The event will be a Cuban-themed fundraiser featuring Cuban food, free salsa dancing lessons, Cuban music, traditional domino games and a cake auction, among other attractions, according to Heather Gomez, a volunteer liaison with Just Neighbors. The event will highlight a Cuban family’s journey through a region of Panama known as the Darién Gap two years ago and who are now Harrisonburg residents, according to Gomez.
“This event culminates a year of presence here in Harrisonburg,” Gomez said.
Virginia United Methodist Church Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson will also be in attendance, according to Gomez.
Just Neighbors is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that assists immigrants in Maryland and Virginia with their legal needs and represents them in Immigration Court.
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/havana-nights-tickets-650441035647
