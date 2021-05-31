In 1971, Lisa Cubbage Was Gifted A POW/MIA Bracelet; In April, She Learned Maj. Holmes' Story

STANLEY — Somewhere outside the storage shed she turned into an office, one of Lisa Cubbage’s peacocks lets out a shrill, cat-like call.
She looks out the window, then turns her attention back to the booklet of emails she’s compiled. It sits on her desk, the morning sun’s butter-yellow rays splashing the white pages.
“Back then you didn’t have internet,” she says. “You just knew he was missing or was a prisoner of war.”
She runs her fingers across a metal bracelet. Time-worn, but still shining despite the years and scratches.
“Every week, me and my mother would go through the list of names in the Washington Post,” she says. “And we would search for my soldier.”
She looks down at the bracelet, the name “Maj. David Holmes” pressed into it.
Cubbage stares at it for a bit. Her office goes silent. Tears well in the corners of her eyes before the peacock breaks the hush.
“After 50 years,” she says. “I know.”
* * *
In 1984 Cubbage learned Holmes — “My soldier,” she says — was killed. She found his name by scouring the directory of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial while on a church trip to Washington. There he was, all the way on top of the haunting black granite, too high for her to take a piece of paper and pencil to rub a stencil of his name.
“That’s when it became real,” she says. “I was just hoping I would find something, and I did.”
Part of her didn’t want to see his name. Part of her did.
“And it was kind of disheartening.”
Cubbage first discovered Holmes in 1971 when, as a sixth-grader, she opened a gift from her aunt, Debbie Long Calb, with a bracelet inside bearing his name.
“She couldn’t wait for me to open it,” she says.
The POW/MIA bracelets first came about during the Vietnam War, according to Ann Mills-Griffiths, director of the National League of POW/MIA Families. On Nov. 11, 1970, Voices In Vital America officially kicked off the bracelet campaign and, according to the league’s website, the response grew quickly with up to 12,000 requests a day.
They were a way for Americans to show support for soldiers either listed as missing in action or confirmed to be prisoners during the Vietnam War. Mills-Griffiths, who served nearly 40 years as leader of the nonprofit organization, had a personal stake. Her brother, Commander James B. Mills, was listed as MIA on Sept. 21, 1966 when the Navy F-4B Phantom he was a radar intercept officer on disappeared on a bombing mission of North Vietnam.
“My being here is an accident of history,” she says. “Your ticket to belonging to the MIA/POW families is you are one. Is that a privilege? It is not. It’s a burden. The biggest burden is the uncertainty. Is he alive or dead? How will we ever know?”
That uncertainty for Mills-Griffiths ended in 2018 when her brother’s remains were identified and he was buried in 2019.
“Finding out what happened to your brother, your son, your husband,” she says. “I want other people to be that lucky.”
Her brother’s name adorned plenty of the POW/MIA bracelets; she heard from hundreds who had James B. Mills on their wrists. Her mother, she says, corresponded with them.
“It was a massive, massive effort,” Mills-Griffiths says.
It took 13 years for Cubbage’s uncertainty to end for her adopted solider, when she finally saw his name in Washington. On April 27, 2021, she eventually learned more about the man on her treasured keepsake.
“Finally,” she says, still sitting behind the desk in her office at Jordan Hollow Trail Rides in Stanley.
The peacock calls again.
She smiles and those tears finally escape her eyes and begin rolling down her cheek.
* * *
“I knew he was killed,” Cubbage says.
But she didn’t know how.
Didn’t know where.
Didn’t know anything until, by pure happenstance, a man named Jeff Ankley booked a private horse ride for his family of 13 at her stables.
Ankley, who could not be reached for this article, is a veteran of the Vietnam War and the back-and-forth emails between he and Cubbage about reserving the ride soon evolved into a discussion of her bracelet and the name on it — Maj. David Holmes.
“I always had a heart for the Vietnam War,” Cubbage says. “That was my time, even though I was young. If you knew a kid graduating from high school who didn’t have plans for college, more than likely, they were going to be drafted for war.”
She sent Ankley a photo of the bracelet in an email. Soon afterward, Ankley’s reply showed up in her inbox.
“In case you had not done so,” it reads, “I have researched Captain Holmes.”
As she reads the email, Cubbage smiles.
Her voice breaks.
She gently rubs the bracelet with her fingers.
“He was an Air Force forward air controller,” she says, looking down at the bound booklet she made of the emails. He was born on March 26, 1938. His home city of record was Belmont, Mass.
He went missing on March 15, 1966 over Laos.
According to Task Force Omega, Inc. — a nonprofit POW/MIA organization dedicated to the full accounting and return of soldiers — he piloted an O1E “Bird Dog” with a call sign of Hound Dog 54 on a forward air control mission on the east side of the Se Nam Kok River Valley in Laos. Holmes was hit by gunfire while flying over a large group of NVA troops along the Ho Chi Minh Trail.
As Cubbage reads the account, her voice fades in and out. Starting strong, like a preacher on the pulpit, before slowing to a crawl and quieting. Her emotions on full display.
“He had two young children” she says.
Another plane was immediately sent to find Holmes and observed him sitting in the cockpit, apparently unconscious. A day later, she reads, a search-and-rescue team flew over Holmes’ downed plane, but he was gone.
According to a 2014 article by Wicked Local Belmont (Mass.), Holmes’ son, Dennis, who was 2 at the time he went missing, said in the early 1990s the plane was recovered by the military and he was told his father died on impact. Cubbage reads that article, still touching the bracelet.
“He was given a Purple Heart and Air Medal after his death,” she says.
He was also posthumously promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel.
She smiles.
“My soldier,” she says, holding up a photo of Holmes.
* * *
Mills-Griffiths lost count after 30 trips overseas to get answers for families of POW/MIA soldiers. Her work has helped account for over 1,000 soldiers.
“Nobody gave us odds that we could ever do that,” she says.
She’s been to Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and too many other places to name in her efforts to bring closure to families still awaiting word on loved ones.
“You just want to know what happened,” she says.
And, while not as popular today as they were during the Vietnam War, the POW/MIA bracelet program carries on. They’re available through the Ohio Chapter MIA/POW. They’re stainless steel, a half-inch wide with the name, rank and date reported missing of the soldier engraved.
“It means a great deal,” Mills-Griffiths says. “It shows that our country has an obligation and it’s going to stand by the people who serve our country past, present and future, and if they’re missing or captured, we’re going to do our best to bring them home.”
The bracelets, she says, are still meaningful.
* * *
Cubbage walks toward two horses that escaped her property on this morning. They look like they know they did something wrong, silently eating.
“Come on over,” she says, “the first thing we do is teach them that scratching their butts is a good thing.”
She scratches the flank of one of the horses, which turns toward her and buries its face into her arm. As she rubs the horse behind the ears, Cubbage sighs.
“Just knowing,” she says. “It’s all I wanted.”
She can’t wait to meet Ankley’s family. She said he won’t be able to make the ride himself.
“Hopefully, he’ll surprise me,” she says, smiling, still rubbing the horse’s ears.
Most of her horses are rescues, she says, taken from those who no longer wanted them or abused them. Forgotten, she gives them food and something to do in a place to love and call home.
“The way some people treated those [Vietnam] soldiers when they got back …” she trails off, the allegory obvious.
Slowly, she walks back toward her office-shed, the sound of Hawksbill Creek flowing mere feet away. She sits back down behind the desk and looks at Holmes’ photos.
“Fifty years later,” she says again. “I know.”
She rubs the bracelet with her right hand, wiping away a tear with her left.
I have long thought, Mr. Sacco, that there should be a day set aside to let the parents of children forcibly drafted or voluntarily enlisted and sent into a war zone know that the nation also recognizes the fear/sacrifice those parents and family experienced while their child was deployed and the life-long pain of those whose children were killed or listed as missing-in-action. It would simply be a way of extending to them a day of national commiseration for their loss and pain – a moment of shared empathetic grief. Your article touches on that.
