In Retirement, Philip May Tends To Small, Historic Cemetery In Singers Glen

SINGERS GLEN — Out here, where the rolling hills slowly climb into Little North Mountain, Philip May found his “old man” project.
Out here, in the shadow of Hopkins Gap, the 67-year-old retired Air Force nurse anesthetist came back home to his family farm with roots dug three-generations deep into the green fields and built a log-cabin house atop a hill where mockingbirds chase crows across the field.
Down here, at the bottom of the hill, sits St. John Lutheran Cemetery, along the side of Singers Glen Road with a small rock and dirt cut-from-wheels driveway leading to it. Here, where May wipes sweat from his brow on a warm July morning, three generations of his family are buried.
“And over there,” he says, pointing toward concrete embedded into the ground, “are the steps that led up to the church.”
Three steps leading to nowhere with tombstones misplaced over the years, leaning up against them.
“We’ll find out where they belong,” says Maribeth May, Philip’s wife. “They got a good cleaning.”
The project is simple, though backbreaking. One of four trustees for a cemetery only noticeable by a metal sign covered in plexiglass on two wooden posts, Philip May is entrusted with keeping the sacred ground in tip-top shape.
That involves mowing, weed-whacking and power-washing headstones once dulled by black mold, green moss and dirt in the gleaming white stone. Headstones of all shapes and sizes — from plain oval stones stuck into the ground to ornate peaks that stand 5-feet tall. There’s even one with a carved sheep sitting on top.
It’s his “corporal work of mercy,” he says.
Feed the hungry, clothe the naked, shelter the homeless and bury the dead, Philip says. “And there’s probably a couple other things in there. This is my corporal work of mercy for the Lord.”
Philip, on his riding lawn mower with noise-reducing headphones over his ears, Maribeth with her dark hair pulled back into a pony tail, sunglasses and hat on, picking up any trash that makes its way to the grounds. The project in action during the spring and summertime, backed by donations from local organizations that help pay for lawn mower gas and other small expenses.
The now-gone church, deconstructed and moved to Caroline Furnace Lutheran Camp and Retreat Center in Fort Valley during the 1980s, traces pastoral services back to 1796, according to “Little Saint John’s: A History Of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church” written by John F. Byerly Jr. And burials have been recorded in the cemetery dating back to the same century.
That old church, where Philip and his older sister, MaryMay Angelil, used to swing open the wooden shutters and bats would fly out in all directions.
“There really were bats in the belfry,” he says.
Angelil laughs.
“I just remember opening those shutters and all those bats flying out,” she says.
The names on the tombstones are local, like the crossroads passed driving to the cemetery. There are Byerlys, Showalters, Mays, Gowls, Paynes, Hinegardners, Funks and more; familiar names in a familiar area.
There are also two stones that mark mass graves, and while Philip May isn’t sure who exactly is buried around those plain stone markers, he has heard they could be from the War of 1812, Civil War or maybe slaves.
“We’re not sure,” he says.
He may never be.
But they’re washed like the rest.
They’ve been fixed all the same, just like the tombstone of Shem Funk, who died in 1879, the white marker cobbled back together by Phil’s own hand with help from friends, neighbors and his son, Levi. The crack still visible on its lower left corner.
“I just feel so proud of him,” says Angelil, who in her online blog — Angelil’s Adventures — highlighted the project. “He just sticks with it. People kidded him about it, but it hasn’t stopped him. He takes pride in preserving that little piece of history.”
Philip May always wanted to come back home, convincing his wife — who admits she enjoyed the suburban life in Texas — to take the plunge in 2012.
“He really wanted to devote his time here,” Maribeth says.
He never felt that far away in Texas, though.
On visits back home, he’d drive by the cemetery, “And I’d say, ‘Man look at that.’”
It was overgrown; black mold had embedded itself in the tombstones. May knew when he moved back to the family land, he had his project.
“Everybody has to do something when they retire,” he says. “Some people retire and they don’t know what the heck they are going to do with themselves.”
It’s the project just down the hill, back here amid the rolling farmland that was destined to be home; where he wipes his brow and points over there, toward a shaded part of St. John Lutheran Cemetery.
The place he hopes to be buried someday.
Excellent piece of writing, Mr. Sacco.[thumbup]
