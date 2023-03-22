Harrisonburg City Public Schools’ proposed budget for the next fiscal year totals around $8 million, or a 7.5 percent increase, and includes expenses for the anticipated Rocktown High School, technology replacement, and salary and benefit increases for HCPS employees.
Superintendent Michael Richards said at Tuesday’s work session for the fiscal 2023-2024 proposed budget that HCPS had to cut back on certain things because the budget was tight this fiscal year — due in part to inflation and Rocktown High School’s expenses.
State revenues will increase about 5.7 percent, or $3.1 million, compared to past years. Federal revenues will decrease by about $270,000, because HCPS will no longer receive American Rescue Plan Action funds.
HCPS plans to ask City Council for an increase of $5 million, or 13.4 percent, in locally appropriated revenues, according to Richards.
With Rocktown High School opening in the fall of 2024, HCPS slated $350,000 in expenses to get the school up and running, such as athletic uniforms, cleaning supplies and field maintenance equipment. Those funds are for things not included in the construction contract. About $150,000 is slated for utilities at Rocktown High School.
HCPS will be adding 22.5 new full-time positions across schools, totaling $1.6 million, Richards said during his presentation Tuesday.
“These are really needed positions,” Richards said.
About five of those positions will be for Rocktown High School — the planning principal, who will plan for the opening of Rocktown; a bookkeeper, a counseling director and a custodian. HCPS also penciled in a stipend for instruction leaders at Harrisonburg High School to purchase instructional materials for Rocktown High School.
“I think it’s important that we recognize that we have not had a big ask in the last four years… and so we’ve been very frugal in the years preceding Rocktown opening, knowing that there would be a boost,” Richards said.
Since Harrisonburg High School will be pushing 2,000 students soon, HCPS is adding a handful of staff positions and promotions at the school, according to Tracy Shaver, HCPS chief financial officer.
Since the city plans to increase bus driver pay, transportation costs are a “significant increase” this year, Richards said. Inflation in healthcare is also a significant increase.
Nutrition
HCPS’ nutrition budget is separate from the operational budget, and city staff talked about that as well Tuesday.
Primarily, federal revenue supports the nutrition budget. HCPS will be using some of its unappropriated fund balance to purchase and replace equipment, Shaver said.
Since food costs have gone up this year, HCPS plans to ask City Council for a supplemental appropriation, he added. HCPS has taken the food cost inflation into account for next year’s budget, staff said.
“Food costs are going up 8-10 percent for us, so it’s pretty substantial,” Shaver said.
Overall, the school nutrition budget is just shy of $6 million. Built into the fund is food costs, increased salaries and wages for school nutrition employees and health insurance for school nutrition employees.
The HCPS Board will come up with and submit comments, questions and concerns to Shaver about the proposed fiscal 2023-2024 budget by Monday. Another work session will happen on March 28 at 5:30 p.m. to finish discussing the budget.
Rocktown Raptors
Richards also announced the mascot for Rocktown High School — the Rocktown Raptors. Yes, a dinosaur.
High school students on the student advisory board asked middle school students for mascot suggestions and raptors was the most popular choice. Rocktown will have red and black school colors.
“49 percent or so said raptors as opposed to cardinals or bears or bats,” Richards said.
City staff also discussed how City Council set aside some of its ARPA funding to improve athletic fields for adult soccer players in the city. At the last City Council meeting on March 14, council agreed with staff on improving Thomas Harrison Middle School fields, so that the public can also use them.
“I feel very strongly, and board members have agreed with me so far, that our facilities should be used more by the community,” Richards said.
