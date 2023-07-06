An individual was arrested in Page County following an intentional fire at Gabe’s in Harrisonburg, according to a press release by Harrisonburg Fire Department.
The HFD Fire Marshal’s Office worked together with the Harrisonburg Police Department and Shenandoah Police Department to arrest the suspect, according to the HFD.
On late Thursday afternoon, June 29, a fire occurred in the home goods section of Gabe’s store in Harrisonburg.
According to the press release sent out by HFD, employees used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire prior to HFD’s arrival.
When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was found inside the structure, according to the HFD press release.
Two employees were transported to the hospital for care with non-life-threatening injuries suffered while trying to extinguish the fire, according to the press release.
At the time of the incident, Gabe’s had customers in the store that were safely evacuated.
There is an estimated $30,000 in damages, per the press release.
Brandon Williams, 39, of Shenandoah, was arrested Tuesday, July 4, and taken to the Page County jail, according to the HFD press release.
HFD stated, Williams is facing a felony charge of attempted burning of a structure, and a felony charge of burning or destroying personal property.
“I am extremely grateful for the hard work of our fire investigators to get an incredibly dangerous individual off the street,” said HFD Chief Matthew Tobia. “The brazen nature of this incident underscores how dangerous this person is to our community. I would also like to thank those individuals who contacted us with tips and information that helped us apprehend this suspect, and we appreciate our local media who helped us get the word out, speeding our identification of this individual.”
Great work......now make sure this creep is punished severely and pays for all the damages!
