Interstate 64 was shut down for hours on Afton Mountain early Sunday following a crash that sent 19 people to hospitals with a range of injuries.
No fatalities were reported due to the collision between a tractor-trailer and a charter bus at 4:37 a.m. at mile marker 100, near Afton's summit on the border of Augusta and Nelson counties, according to a press release from the Virginia State Police.
Heavy fog and icy conditions are being blamed for the collision, in which the charter bus plowed through the tractor-trailer after it overturned on the interstate, splitting it in two, according to the release.
The tractor-trailer driver, James Proffitt, 44, of Suffolk, was driving east when he lost control of the big rig — which was carrying mail for the U.S. Postal Service — and overturned across the interstate.
The bus driver, Andrew L. Burruss, 62, of Keswick, was unable to avoid the tractor-trailer. After crashing into it, the bus ran off the right side of the interstate and came to rest against the guardrail.
Proffitt, Burruss and 13 other people were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. Four other patients were taken to Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Proffitt had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while Burruss had non-life-threatening injuries. The others had injuries ranging from minor to serious.
In addition to the driver, more than 20 passengers were on the bus, which was owned by Silver Lining Tours based in Troy in Fluvanna County.
At least seven other minor crashes happened as a result of the first collision.
The bus
The Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Team responded to the scene to assist with the crash investigation, and a U.S. postal inspector responded because the tractor-trailer was loaded with U.S. mail.
The interstate was closed between exits 107 and 99, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Both directions of travel were reopened at 9 a.m.
