Another 2,700 solar panels will be soaking up the sun to produce renewable energy for the Massanutten Waterpark once construction is finished this fall.
"This is only the beginning of our [solar] program," stated Mark Wagner — general manager of Peak Construction and vice president of corporate development for Massanutten Resort.
Peak Construction's singular client is Massanutten Resort. Wagner has been overseeing a variety of projects — in addition to monitoring expenditures as well as managing new developments — at Massanutten for the last year and half, and though he has spent his "entire life in construction," this is the first solar project he has tackled.
The array is one of three solar energy initiatives that have been successfully implemented at the resort within the last year. The first two were rooftop panels that currently generate power for the resort's laundry facility as well as the Woodstone building. The four-acre solar array is the only ground-mounted solar field being constructed on property.
Construction of the new solar array began in mid-April and has been humming along ever since. Due to the nature of the project, very little ground had to be disturbed to put the panels in place. After establishing proper erosion control to the site, 20-foot-long piles were driven deep into the ground. Once the racking system had been installed across the rows of piles, the panels themselves were able to be mounted to the racks in a southward facing direction.
"In this site, [engineers] designed it so that the panels would match the contour of the land that was here already," Wagner said. "It's all designed to make the best use of the best sun hours of the day, which are between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m."
Though construction crews were picking up after themselves in preparation to leave during the DN-R's visit to the site on May 19, several of the racks still stood bare.
"It's supply chain issues," explained Wagner. Peak Construction subcontracted most of the work to Got Electric LLC, who is waiting for the rest of the panels and a variety of other electrical components to be shipped to the site.
Even so, the panels are still projected to be tied into the Waterpark's electric meter in September.
A solar array of this magnitude is expected to last 25 years — that's longer than the entire lifetime of the Waterpark thus far. Collectively, the panels will generate enough power, 1.5 million kilowatt hours, to satisfy one-third of the Waterpark's consumption each year. In perspective, the panels on top of the laundry facility account for 45–50 % of its power and the panels on Woodstone account for 15–20%.
On average, the Waterpark alone sees 250,000 people annually. A facility so large takes a lot of electricity to keep everything running smoothly.
According to Wagner, the addition of the solar array will help offset the cost of powering the Waterpark.
"Number one," Wagner commented, "we own 6,000 acres up here and a lot of it is wooded. We have a mission to be stewards of the environment, so we want to do what we can to assist in that endeavor. The other thing is that we are a one hundred percent employee owned company so we are all looking to save whatever money we can save."
While no new projects have been drafted yet, Wagner has plans to continue to analyze new potential for the addition of solar panels throughout the resort in the future.
Massanutten Resort's sustainability efforts have been recognized by various organizations including being selected as a finalist for the Overall Environmental Excellence and Climate Change Impact awards presented by the National Ski Areas Association earlier this month.
