The Harrisonburg International Women’s Committee is holding its seventh Harrisonburg International Women’s Day March Saturday, with a theme of embracing equity.
Folks will gather at 10:30 a.m. in front of Harrisonburg City Hall located at 409 S. Main Street. From there, participants will march to Court Square.
Once there, a lineup of speakers, poets, singing groups and Salvadorian dancers will perform for around an hour, Monica Robinson, city council member and co-founder of the march, said. Francie Osando, founder of the Harrisonburg International Women’s Day Committee, helped start the annual march with Robinson.
Mayor Deanna Reed will welcome participants at Court Square, before the main event starts.
Robinson said that in past years, people would march and go their separate ways after the event finished. But not this year.
“This year, we’re really encouraging the community members who come out to meet someone new,” Robinson said.
She said the committee is encouraging people to talk to someone new, connect and share contact information, or add each other on social media. That way, women can support each other into the future and not just Saturday.
